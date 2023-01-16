High-risk, high return: The Midcap and Smallcap PMS winners of 2022

1/16

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Indian equity market saw a roller-coaster ride in 2022. After moving downwards in the first half, stocks showed a strong upward move in the second half. But, not all stocks, especially the mid- and small- cap space participated in the rally. Large-cap indices outperformed the midcap and smallcap indices in the year of 2022. Investment vehicles such as mutual funds, Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) and Portfolio management services (PMS) followed suit. As far as the PMS strategies, of the 300 PMS strategies, 131 strategies delivered positive return in 2022, PMSBazaar data show. Here are the top performing PMS strategies in 2022, as per PMSBazaar data. Interestingly, strategies that held major allocation to midcap and smallcap stocks mostly were the top of the chart in 2022. Prudent stock selection helped those strategies to deliver returns upto 35% during the periodMolecule Ventures – GrowthCategory: Small-capInvestment attributes: Investment objectives of the strategy is to achieve appreciation through medium to long term investments in quality companies with strong growth prospects, mostly in the mid and small capCounter Cyclical Investments - Diversified Long Term ValueCategory: Small-capInvestment attributes: It manages a diversified portfolio of high quality small caps with strong, competent & honest management that are available at a discountICICI Prudential - Value StrategyCategory: Multi-capInvestment attributes: It chooses to invest in stock which trades at valuations that are significantly below the estimated fair value of the companyRenaissance - Indianext PortfolioCategory: ThematicInvestment attributes: It follows a theme based investment strategyICICI Prudential - Pipe StrategyCategory: Small-capInvestment attributes: It invests in companies with market capitalization less than the largest market capitalisation stock in S&P BSE Smallcap IndexICICI Prudential - Contra StrategyCategory: Multi-capInvestment attributes: It invests in under-performing sectors and stocks that are available at intrinsic valuationsFort Capital Investment Advisory - Value FundCategory: Small-capInvestment attributes: It invests primarily in smallcap and microcap stocksAequitas Investment Consultancy - India Opportunities ProductCategory: Small-capInvestment attributes: It invests mainly in smallcap stocks aiming to generate long term wealthTrivantage Capital Management - Focussed Corp Lenders (Plan B)Category: ThematicInvestment attributes: It holds a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of especially from Indian Financial InstitutionsRenaissance - Midcap PortfolioCategory: Mid-capInvestment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio of holding around 20 stocks. It tries to identify high growth businesses at their early stageRight Horizons - Minerva India Under-ServedCategory: Small-capInvestment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio with 10-20 stocksTulsian PMS - Tulsian PMSCategory: Large-capInvestment attributes: It holds a balanced portfolio consisting of a mix of large cap, mid cap, small cap and micro-cap stocksSpark Fund Managers - India @75 Core & SatelliteCategory: Flexi-capInvestment attributes: Portfolio of the strategy consists 12-18 stocks and is built using a flexicap approachIthought Financial Consulting – SPHERECategory: Multi AssetInvestment attributes: Ithought’s Sphere strategy invests across multiple asset classes and to provide a holistic investment structureOAKS Asset Management - ABC Equity PortfolioCategory: Flexi-capInvestment attributes: This strategy tries to capture select transformative trends which are currently undervalued & under owned, via a concentrated portfolio