High-risk, high return: The Midcap and Smallcap PMS winners of 2022

Category: Small-cap
Investment attributes: Investment objectives of the strategy is to achieve appreciation through medium to long term investments in quality companies with strong growth prospects, mostly in the mid and small cap
Category: Small-cap
Investment attributes: It manages a diversified portfolio of high quality small caps with strong, competent & honest management that are available at a discount
Category: Multi-cap
Investment attributes: It chooses to invest in stock which trades at valuations that are significantly below the estimated fair value of the company
Category: Thematic
Investment attributes: It follows a theme based investment strategy
Category: Small-cap
Investment attributes: It invests in companies with market capitalization less than the largest market capitalisation stock in S&P BSE Smallcap Index
Category: Multi-cap
Investment attributes: It invests in under-performing sectors and stocks that are available at intrinsic valuations
Category: Small-cap
Investment attributes: It invests primarily in smallcap and microcap stocks
Category: Small-cap
Investment attributes: It invests mainly in smallcap stocks aiming to generate long term wealth
Category: Thematic
Investment attributes: It holds a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of especially from Indian Financial Institutions
Category: Mid-cap
Investment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio of holding around 20 stocks. It tries to identify high growth businesses at their early stage
Category: Small-cap
Investment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio with 10-20 stocks
Category: Large-cap
Investment attributes: It holds a balanced portfolio consisting of a mix of large cap, mid cap, small cap and micro-cap stocks
Category: Flexi-cap
Investment attributes: Portfolio of the strategy consists 12-18 stocks and is built using a flexicap approach
Category: Multi Asset
Investment attributes: Ithought’s Sphere strategy invests across multiple asset classes and to provide a holistic investment structure
Category: Flexi-cap
Investment attributes: This strategy tries to capture select transformative trends which are currently undervalued & under owned, via a concentrated portfolio