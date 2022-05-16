These small cap funds delivered up to 365% returns during 2 years of Covid-19

Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets

Smallcap funds delivered 201 percent category average returns over the last two years. After imposing Covid-19 curbs two years back, the government withdrew restrictions on March 31, 2022 in view of reduced cases. Smallcap funds delivered strong returns during this period with five of the top ten schemes even outperforming smallcap benchmark returns of 223 percent.Quant Small Cap Fund has delivered returns of 365 percent over the two-year period. Quant Mutual Fund follows rule-based investment strategies across its funds.Canara Robeco Mutual Fund's Small Cap Fund manages assets worth Rs 2,304 crore. The fund delivered 248 percent returns for the period - March 24, 2020 and March 31, 2022.Nippon India Small Cap Fund, which manages investor assets to the tune of Rs 17,482 crore, delivered returns of 240 percent in two-year period.Kotak Small Cap Fund delivered 229 percent returns in two-year period. Kotak Mutual Fund is the fifth largest fund house in the country with assets under management of Rs 2.84 lakh crore.L&T Emerging Business Fund, which manages investor assets worth Rs 7,100 crore, delivered returns of 225 percent in two-year period. L&T Mutual Fund has been acquired by HSBC Mutual Fund and the scheme is likely to get merged with HSBC Small Cap Fund (a smaller-sized scheme) at a later stage.BOI AXA Small Cap Fund delivered returns of 220 percent in two-year period.Edelweiss Small Cap Fund delivered returns of 211 percent over two-year period. The fund manages investor assets worth Rs 1,050 crore.ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is the 2nd largest asset manager with investor assets to the tune of Rs 4.68 lakh crore. Its smallcap fund, which manages Rs 3,380 crore of investor assets, delivered returns of 205 percent in two-year period.DSP Mutual Fund, which manages assets of Rs 1.07 lakh crore as the tenth largest asset manager, saw its smallcap fund deliver 198 percent returns over two-year period of Covid-19 lockdown.Sundaram Small Cap Fund delivered returns of 197 percent in two-year period.