These multicap PMS strategies delivered annualised returns up to 21% in 5 years

Inception date: May 11, 2016
Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 48:8:43
Investment attributes: Invests in compounding stories (companies with tailwinds of growth that are focused on disciplined growth around a core business definition, and where success is reflected in an expanding moat and increasing market share and ROE).
Inception date: Aug 8, 2016
Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 23:30:37
Investment attributes: Follows a mid- and small cap-biased strategy, investing in companies that are big beneficiaries of economic growth, as well as niche businesses with a conducive outlook for growth and longevity.
Inception date: February 1, 2017
Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 21:46:19
Investment attributes: Invests in companies that have a consistent history of free cash flow growth and a return on capital employed consistently over cost of capital.
Inception date: December 1, 2014
Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 65:12:19
Investment attributes: Invests in a concentrated basket of 20-25 stocks with a bias towards large-cap stocks. It looks for stocks that are available at a significant discount to their intrinsic value and provide earnings visibility.
Inception date: October 1, 2011
Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 45:22:21
Investment attributes: Follows a CORE and Satellite approach.
Inception date: March 28, 2012
Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 75:12:12
Investment attributes: It filters stocks through a proprietary model, which considers
Fundamental and quantitative data over multiple years.
Inception date: June 1, 2016
Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 36:14:38
Investment attributes: The key attribute of this fund lies in generating cross-cycle alpha.
Inception date: February 1, 2010
Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 52:22:9
Investment attributes: Strategy skewed towards large-caps and concentrated with 15 stocks.
Inception date: January 25, 2010
Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 57:40:2
Investment attributes: If focuses on capital preservation and capital appreciation over time through long-term investments in high-quality and growth companies.
Inception date: November 29, 2012
Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 34:26:34
Investment attributes: Has a diversified equity portfolio that endeavours to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate returns by investing across market caps.