These multicap PMS strategies delivered annualised returns up to 21% in 5 years

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

It’s not just mutual funds that fancy multi-cap strategies. Even Portfolio Management Services (PMS) have multi-cap strategies. A multi-cap strategy allows fund managers to invest across stocks, sectors, styles, cycles and market capitalisation. Per PMS Bazaar data, there are 150 PMS managers running multicap strategies, with assets amounting to the lion’s share of overall assets managed by PMS managers. Madanagopal Ramu – Head of Equities – Sundaram Alternates, says that different PMS managers have different styles when managing multi-cap strategies. “It could be either growth or value, or a blend of both,” he says. Ramu adds that unlike a mutual fund multi-cap fund, a PMS’s strategy is benchmark-agnostic and can run a concentrated portfolio. Here, we list the top 10 multi-cap PMS strategies in terms of their returns over the last 5 years. Only those that have disclosed their portfolios were considered. Returns displayed here are as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India-defined Time-Weighted Rate of Return (TWRR) method. Return and portfolio value are as of September 30, 2022. The cash component is not mentioned in the break-up below to round it off to 100%. Source: PMSBazaar.Solidarity Advisors — PrudenceInception date: May 11, 2016Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 48:8:43Investment attributes: Invests in compounding stories (companies with tailwinds of growth that are focused on disciplined growth around a core business definition, and where success is reflected in an expanding moat and increasing market share and ROE).SBI MF — ESG PortfolioInception date: Aug 8, 2016Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 23:30:37Investment attributes: Follows a mid- and small cap-biased strategy, investing in companies that are big beneficiaries of economic growth, as well as niche businesses with a conducive outlook for growth and longevity.ITUS Capital Advisors — Fundamental Value FundInception date: February 1, 2017Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 21:46:19Investment attributes: Invests in companies that have a consistent history of free cash flow growth and a return on capital employed consistently over cost of capital.IIFL —Multicap PMSInception date: December 1, 2014Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 65:12:19Investment attributes: Invests in a concentrated basket of 20-25 stocks with a bias towards large-cap stocks. It looks for stocks that are available at a significant discount to their intrinsic value and provide earnings visibility.Sundaram Alternates —VoyagerInception date: October 1, 2011Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 45:22:21Investment attributes: Follows a CORE and Satellite approach.Narnolia — Multicap StrategyInception date: March 28, 2012Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 75:12:12Investment attributes: It filters stocks through a proprietary model, which considersFundamental and quantitative data over multiple years.Buoyant Capital — OpportunitiesInception date: June 1, 2016Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 36:14:38Investment attributes: The key attribute of this fund lies in generating cross-cycle alpha.Sundaram Alternates — SISOPInception date: February 1, 2010Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 52:22:9Investment attributes: Strategy skewed towards large-caps and concentrated with 15 stocks.ASK Investment Managers — Indian Entrepreneurship PortfolioInception date: January 25, 2010Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 57:40:2Investment attributes: If focuses on capital preservation and capital appreciation over time through long-term investments in high-quality and growth companies.Right Horizons — Flexi CapInception date: November 29, 2012Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 34:26:34Investment attributes: Has a diversified equity portfolio that endeavours to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate returns by investing across market caps.