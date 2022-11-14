These large-cap stocks exited MF portfolios in last two months

Active funds that exited the stock: 18
Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 61
A sample of schemes that totally exited: Invesco India Infrastructure, LIC MF Infra and Baroda BNP Paribas Aggressive Hybrid Fund
Active funds that exited the stock: 13
Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 45
A sample of schemes that totally exited: Kotak Focused Equity, Shriram Flexi Cap and UTI Mastershare
Active funds that exited the stock: 12
Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 56
A sample of schemes that totally exited: HDFC Hybrid Equity, Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS and Axis Equity Hybrid
Active funds that exited the stock: 12
Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 115
A sample of schemes that totally exited: Baroda BNP Paribas Business Cycle, ITI Value and Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity
Active funds that exited the stock: 11
Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 61
A sample of schemes that totally exited: Quant ESG Equity, Quant Focused and Franklin India Equity Hybrid
Active funds that exited the stock: 11
Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 20
A sample of schemes that totally exited: JM Equity Hybrid, Quant Active and Quant Value Fund
Active funds that exited the stock: 10
Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 23
A sample of schemes that totally exited: DSP Natural Res & New Energy, ITI Value and Tata Quant Fund
Active funds that exited the stock: 10
Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 118
A sample of schemes that totally exited: Bank of India Bluechip, Divi's Laboratories and Union Focused Fund
Active funds that exited the stock: 10
Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 115
A sample of schemes that totally exited: HSBC Large Cap Equity, ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity and Tata Business Cycle Fund
Active funds that exited the stock: 9
Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 59
A sample of schemes that totally exited: Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid, Shriram Flexi Cap and UTI Focused Equity Fund
Active funds that exited the stock: 9
Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 64
A sample of schemes that totally exited: Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana, Sundaram Equity Savings and Edelweiss Large Cap Fund