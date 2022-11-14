These large-cap stocks exited MF portfolios in last two months

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Domestic equity markets have been on a rollercoaster ride over the last one year due to global and domestic headwinds. Broader market index Nifty 50 delivered almost flat returns during the period. Sectors such as power, PSU Banks, utilities, industrials, and FMCG gained the most while realty, IT, media, consumer durables, and pharma corrected significantly over the last one year. Fund managers were cautious and exited stocks that they thought had weak prospects. Here are the top largecap stocks that fund managers cut their exposure significantly to over the last two months. Portfolio data as of October 2022. Source: ACEMF.GAIL (India)Active funds that exited the stock: 18Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 61A sample of schemes that totally exited: Invesco India Infrastructure, LIC MF Infra and Baroda BNP Paribas Aggressive Hybrid FundShree CementActive funds that exited the stock: 13Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 45A sample of schemes that totally exited: Kotak Focused Equity, Shriram Flexi Cap and UTI MastershareLife Insurance Corporation of IndiaActive funds that exited the stock: 12Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 56A sample of schemes that totally exited: HDFC Hybrid Equity, Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS and Axis Equity HybridTata SteelActive funds that exited the stock: 12Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 115A sample of schemes that totally exited: Baroda BNP Paribas Business Cycle, ITI Value and Motilal Oswal Long Term EquityGrasim IndustriesActive funds that exited the stock: 11Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 61A sample of schemes that totally exited: Quant ESG Equity, Quant Focused and Franklin India Equity HybridVedantaActive funds that exited the stock: 11Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 20A sample of schemes that totally exited: JM Equity Hybrid, Quant Active and Quant Value FundIndian Oil CorporationActive funds that exited the stock: 10Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 23A sample of schemes that totally exited: DSP Natural Res & New Energy, ITI Value and Tata Quant FundDivi's LaboratoriesActive funds that exited the stock: 10Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 118A sample of schemes that totally exited: Bank of India Bluechip, Divi's Laboratories and Union Focused FundDr. Reddy's LaboratoriesActive funds that exited the stock: 10Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 115A sample of schemes that totally exited: HSBC Large Cap Equity, ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity and Tata Business Cycle FundBajaj AutoActive funds that exited the stock: 9Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 59A sample of schemes that totally exited: Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid, Shriram Flexi Cap and UTI Focused Equity FundLarsen & Toubro InfotechActive funds that exited the stock: 9Active funds holding the stock (as of October 31, 2022): 64A sample of schemes that totally exited: Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana, Sundaram Equity Savings and Edelweiss Large Cap Fund