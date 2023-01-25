Beyond Nifty 500: A fund manager’s favourite hunting ground for multibagger stocks

1/20

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Most fund managers pick stocks among the largest 500 companies. More so, in 2018, the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, standardised the definition of what constitutes a largecap, a midcap and a smallcap stock. Although fund managers limit their stock picking to the top 500 companies due to liquidity comfort, they occasionally venture beyond the boundary in their hunt for multibagger stocks. As per the ACEMF data, only 4% or Rs 69,298 crore of the active equity AUM has been invested stocks beyond the Nifty 500 league as of December 2022. These are mainly smallcap and microcap stocks and, mostly under researched. Fund managers apply various parameters to choose the stocks that have the potential to outperform over the long term. Here are most popular stocks beyond Nifty 500 among the actively managed equity oriented mutual fund schemes (541 schemes except arbitrage funds). Data as of December 2022. Source: ACEMF and Niftyindices.com.Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 11,922 crore (Recently listed)Number of active funds that held the stock: 40Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Healthcare Opp, Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap and PGIM India Small Cap FundLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,738 croreNumber of active funds that held the stock: 38Sample of funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap, Invesco India Infrastructure and Kotak Infra & Eco ReformLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 10,623 crore (Recently listed)Number of active funds that held the stock: 35Sample of funds that held the stock: Quant Focused, Quant ESG Equity and Tata India ConsumerLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 36,471 croreNumber of active funds that held the stock: 34Sample of funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Commodities, DSP Natural Res & New Energy and Aditya Birla SL Dividend YieldLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 3,848 croreNumber of active funds that held the stock: 33Sample of funds that held the stock: Tata Small Cap, Taurus Banking & Fin Serv and LIC MF Banking & Financial ServicesLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 6,943 croreNumber of active funds that held the stock: 31Sample of funds that held the stock: Invesco India Smallcap, Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap and LIC MF Tax PlanLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,281 croreNumber of active funds that held the stock: 30Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Multi Asset Allocation, Franklin India Smaller Cos and Invesco India Financial ServicesLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,885 croreNumber of active funds that held the stock: 29Sample of funds that held the stock: Quant Infrastructure, IDFC Transportation and Logistics and HSBC InfrastructureLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 5,663 crore (Recently listed)Number of active funds that held the stock: 27Sample of funds that held the stock: Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid,Sundaram Equity Savings and Nippon India Banking & Financial ServicesLatest M-CAP (Full): NA (Yet to be listed)Number of active funds that held the stock: 27Sample of funds that held the stock: DSP Natural Res & New Energy, ICICI Pru Commodities and Aditya Birla SL Dividend YieldLatest M-CAP (Full): NA (Yet to be listed)Number of active funds that held the stock: 26Sample of funds that held the stock: IDBI Dividend Yield, Sundaram Focused and Aditya Birla SL Small CapLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 3,317 croreNumber of active funds that held the stock: 26Sample of funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap, Franklin Build India and IDFC Transportation and LogisticsLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,544 croreNumber of active funds that held the stock: 26Sample of funds that held the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, Franklin Build India and Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat YojanaLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 7,667 crore (Recently listed)Number of active funds that held the stock: 25Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Magnum Comma, Quant Small Cap and Motilal Oswal Multi AssetLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,112 croreNumber of active funds that held the stock: 25Sample of funds that held the stock: HSBC Tax Saver Equity, UTI Banking and Financial Services and Sundaram Small CapLatest M-CAP (Full): NA (Yet to be listed)Number of active funds that held the stock: 24Sample of funds that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Midcap, IDBI Midcap and HDFC Mid-Cap OpportunitiesLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 4,561 crore (Recently listed)Number of active funds that held the stock: 24Sample of funds that held the stock: Nippon India Power & Infra,WOC Mid Cap and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati YojanaLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 1,741 croreNumber of active funds that held the stock: 23Sample of funds that held the stock: Tata Small Cap, IDFC Multi Cap and Tata Young Citizen FundLatest M-CAP (Full): Rs 3,598 croreNumber of active funds that held the stock: 23Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Multi Asset Allocation,WOC Mid Cap and Bank of India Small Cap