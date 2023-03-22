Diamonds in the dust: Favourite midcap stocks of MF and PMS that hit 52-week low

Domestic equity markets have been on correction mode year-to-dated March 20, 2023. Key factors driven the markets includes FII led sell-off, resurgent geopolitical tensions and valuation concerns. Markets saw a broad based decline across most major segments. For instance, Nifty 50 TRI fell 6% while Nifty midcap 150 TRI and Nifty smallcap 250 TRI corrected 5% and 7% respectively, YTD. As far as the midcap universe is concerned, 26 stocks (out of 150 as defined by the market body AMFI) hit their 52-week low in the last one week. Correction provides buying opportunity in the beaten down quality stocks. Here are the midcap stocks held by the larger number of mutual funds as well as PMS strategies hit their 52-week low over the last one week. Portfolio data as of February 28, 2023. BSE price data as of March 20, 2023.
Source: ACEMF and Finalyca – PMSBazaar.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 278.1
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 281.2
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 120
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 18
Jubilant FoodWorks
52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 412.2
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 435.1
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 110
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 19
Gland Pharma
52-week low price as of 13-Mar-2023: Rs 1130.4
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1163.8
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 97
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 14
Max Financial Services
52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 611.3
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 616.3
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 93
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 14
Mphasis
52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1812.0
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1824.4
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 92
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 16
Ipca Laboratories
52-week low price as of 16-Mar-2023: Rs 768.0
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 780.9
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 85
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 7
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
52-week low price as of 16-Mar-2023: Rs 209.5
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 215.6
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 67
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 8
Bata India
52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1380.9
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1399.1
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 60
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 8
Emami
52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 341.0
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 343.4
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 59
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 4
Atul
52-week low price as of 16-Mar-2023: Rs 6750.0
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 6990.6
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 47
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 10
Vinati Organics
52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1710.0
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1725.0
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 44
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 7
Bandhan Bank
52-week low price as of 16-Mar-2023: Rs 197.8
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 201.5
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 42
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 5
Muthoot Finance
52-week low price as of 16-Mar-2023: Rs 911.4
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 945.4
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 42
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 17
Biocon
52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 199.0
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 201.8
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 35
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 5
HDFC Asset Management Company
52-week low price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1595.3
Latest price as of 20-Mar-2023: Rs 1683.0
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 35
No. of PMS strategies that held the stock: 11