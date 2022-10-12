Looking for multibaggers, fund managers went shopping for these microcap stocks

Schemes that recently added the stock: 15
Sector: Compressors & Pumps
M-cap: Rs 2,712 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, and Navi Large & Midcap Fund
Schemes that recently added the stock: 10
Sector: Diesel Engines
M-cap: Rs 2,181 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, and Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana
Number of schemes that recently added the stock: 7
Sector: Leather and Leather Products
M-cap: Rs 1,834 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock: ICICI Pru Infrastructure, ITI Multi-Cap, and L&T Conservative Hybrid Fund
Schemes that recently added the stock: 5
Sector: Household Appliances
M-cap: Rs 2,343 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock: Aditya Birla SL India GenNext, and ICICI Pru Multicap Fund
Number of schemes that recently added the stock: 5
Sector: Industrial Equipments
M-CAP: Rs 898 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock of Pitti Engineering: LIC MF Flexi Cap and LIC MF Infra Fund
Number of schemes that recently added the stock: 4
Sector: Specialty Chemicals
M-CAP: Rs 2,412 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock of Valiant Organics: Nippon India Small Cap and Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund
Number of schemes that recently added the stock: 3
Sector: Other Bank
M-CAP: Rs 2,997 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Aditya Birla SL Banking & Financial Services and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap Fund
Number of schemes that recently added the stock: 3
Sector: Other Bank
M-CAP: Rs 2,483 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock of DCB Bank: Invesco India Smallcap and ITI Multi-Cap Fund
Number of schemes that recently added the stock: 3
Sector: Heavy Electrical Equipment
M-CAP: Rs 2,069 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock of Voltamp Transformers: Mahindra Manulife Hybrid Equity Nivesh Yojana and Tata Infrastructure Fund
Number of schemes that recently added the stock: 3
Sector: Financial Products Distributor
M-CAP: Rs 2,207 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: L&T Hybrid Equity and Sundaram Consumption Fund
Number of schemes that recently added the stock: 3
Sector: Packaged Foods
M-CAP: Rs 1,857 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: SBI Equity Savings and Taurus Tax Shield Fund
Number of schemes that recently added the stock: 3
Sector: Heavy Electrical Equipment
M-CAP: Rs 1,242 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock of TD Power Systems: L&T Flexicap and UTI Infrastructure Fund
Number of schemes that recently added the stock: 3
Sector: Plastic Products
M-CAP: Rs 2,055 crore
A sample of schemes that bought the stock of Safari Industries (India): Invesco India Smallcap and WOC Mid Cap Fund