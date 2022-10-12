Looking for multibaggers, fund managers went shopping for these microcap stocks

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Microcap stocks, those with market-capitalisation below Rs 3,000 crore, are high-risk high-return bets. Active fund managers use various parameters while selecting those stocks when equity markets are trading at high valuations and experiencing heightened volatility. Interestingly, microcap stocks have outperformed other indices by a huge margin. So far this year, the Nifty Microcap 250 - TRI has given 8 percent return, as against Nifty Midcap 150 – TRI that gave 3 percent and Nifty Smallcap 250 that lost 4 percent. Here are the top microcap stocks added recently by active mutual fund managers in the last three months. Market capitalisation data shown below is as per mutual fund body AMFI's classification. Portfolio data were as of September 30, 2022. Source: ACEMF.Kirloskar Pneumatic CompanySchemes that recently added the stock: 15Sector: Compressors & PumpsM-cap: Rs 2,712 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, and Navi Large & Midcap FundKirloskar Oil EnginesSchemes that recently added the stock: 10Sector: Diesel EnginesM-cap: Rs 2,181 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, and Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat YojanaMayur UniquotersNumber of schemes that recently added the stock: 7Sector: Leather and Leather ProductsM-cap: Rs 1,834 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock: ICICI Pru Infrastructure, ITI Multi-Cap, and L&T Conservative Hybrid FundButterfly Gandhimathi AppliancesSchemes that recently added the stock: 5Sector: Household AppliancesM-cap: Rs 2,343 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock: Aditya Birla SL India GenNext, and ICICI Pru Multicap FundPitti EngineeringNumber of schemes that recently added the stock: 5Sector: Industrial EquipmentsM-CAP: Rs 898 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock of Pitti Engineering: LIC MF Flexi Cap and LIC MF Infra FundValiant OrganicsNumber of schemes that recently added the stock: 4Sector: Specialty ChemicalsM-CAP: Rs 2,412 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock of Valiant Organics: Nippon India Small Cap and Navi ELSS Tax Saver FundUjjivan Small Finance BankNumber of schemes that recently added the stock: 3Sector: Other BankM-CAP: Rs 2,997 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Aditya Birla SL Banking & Financial Services and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap FundDCB BankNumber of schemes that recently added the stock: 3Sector: Other BankM-CAP: Rs 2,483 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock of DCB Bank: Invesco India Smallcap and ITI Multi-Cap FundVoltamp TransformersNumber of schemes that recently added the stock: 3Sector: Heavy Electrical EquipmentM-CAP: Rs 2,069 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock of Voltamp Transformers: Mahindra Manulife Hybrid Equity Nivesh Yojana and Tata Infrastructure FundPrudent Corporate Advisory ServicesNumber of schemes that recently added the stock: 3Sector: Financial Products DistributorM-CAP: Rs 2,207 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: L&T Hybrid Equity and Sundaram Consumption FundMrs. Bectors Food SpecialitiesNumber of schemes that recently added the stock: 3Sector: Packaged FoodsM-CAP: Rs 1,857 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: SBI Equity Savings and Taurus Tax Shield FundTD Power SystemsNumber of schemes that recently added the stock: 3Sector: Heavy Electrical EquipmentM-CAP: Rs 1,242 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock of TD Power Systems: L&T Flexicap and UTI Infrastructure FundSafari Industries (India)Number of schemes that recently added the stock: 3Sector: Plastic ProductsM-CAP: Rs 2,055 croreA sample of schemes that bought the stock of Safari Industries (India): Invesco India Smallcap and WOC Mid Cap Fund