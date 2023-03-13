High cash generating companies | Mutual funds love to hold these midcap and smallcap stocks

MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (between 2018 and 2022) (in CAGR): 188%
Growth of Revenue (between 2018 and 2022) (in CAGR): 29%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.54
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 11
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 157%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 12%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 48
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 155%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 17%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 15
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 103%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 90%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.13
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 27
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 85%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 23%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.36
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 75
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 60%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 13%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.07
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 19
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 50%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 25%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.26
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 55
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 46%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 11%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 72
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 42%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 16%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.31
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 26
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 42%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 22%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 23
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 40%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 19%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 24
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 36%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 28%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.09
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 87
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 35%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 28%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 98
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 34%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 20%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.04
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 65
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 29%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 35%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.8
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 52