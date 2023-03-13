High cash generating companies | Mutual funds love to hold these midcap and smallcap stocks

1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Read More

Free cash flow (FCF) is one of the matrices that active fund managers use while picking the stocks. FCF is cash available to a company after all operational and business expenses. A FCF indicates the three major aspects –profitability, growth and return to the equity holders of the company. It allows for more growth opportunities, regular dividend payouts, and debt reduction. Ravi Saraogi, co-founder of Samasthiti Advisors says, “FCF is an important metric to understand the quality of earnings reported by a company. As per capital market theory, stocks are valued based on future dividend streams. The most prominent stock valuations methodology discounts these future dividend streams to the present and compares the same to the current price at which a stock is trading. FCF is a metric that can be used to evaluate potential dividend paying capability of businesses. However, more importantly, fund managers look at FCF is hard for management to fudge, whereas accrual income has a much larger leeway for being massaged as per management's liking”. Here are the MF’s most favorite midcap and smallcap companies that consistently grew cash from their operation between 2018 and 2022. Companies that registered relatively higher revenue growth during those period were also considered while shortlisting those stocks. Portfolio data as of January 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.MCAP type: Mid-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (between 2018 and 2022) (in CAGR): 188%Growth of Revenue (between 2018 and 2022) (in CAGR): 29%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.54No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 11MCAP type: Small-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 157%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 12%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): NilNo. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 48MCAP type: Small-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 155%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 17%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): NilNo. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 15MCAP type: Small-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 103%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 90%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.13No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 27MCAP type: Mid-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 85%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 23%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.36No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 75MCAP type: Small-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 60%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 13%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.07No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 19MCAP type: Mid-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 50%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 25%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.26No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 55MCAP type: Mid-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 46%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 11%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): NilNo. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 72MCAP type: Small-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 42%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 16%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.31No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 26MCAP type: Small-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 42%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 22%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): NilNo. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 23MCAP type: Mid-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 40%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 19%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): NilNo. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 24MCAP type: Mid-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 36%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 28%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.09No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 87MCAP type: Mid-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 35%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 28%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): NilNo. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 98MCAP type: Mid-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 34%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 20%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.04No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 65MCAP type: Mid-capGrowth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 29%Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 35%Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.8No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 52