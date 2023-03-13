 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
High cash generating companies | Mutual funds love to hold these midcap and smallcap stocks

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

A high free cash flow indicates the three major aspects –profitability, growth and return. It provides a room for more growth opportunities, dividend payouts and debt reduction in a company

1/16
Free cash flow (FCF) is one of the matrices that active fund managers use while picking the stocks. FCF is cash available to a company after all operational and business expenses. A FCF indicates the three major aspects –profitability, growth and return to the equity holders of the company. It allows for more growth opportunities, regular dividend payouts, and debt reduction. Ravi Saraogi, co-founder of Samasthiti Advisors says, “FCF is an important metric to understand the quality of earnings reported by a company. As per capital market theory, stocks are valued based on future dividend streams. The most prominent stock valuations methodology discounts these future dividend streams to the present and compares the same to the current price at which a stock is trading. FCF is a metric that can be used to evaluate potential dividend paying capability of businesses. However, more importantly, fund managers look at FCF is hard for management to fudge, whereas accrual income has a much larger leeway for being massaged as per management's liking”. Here are the MF’s most favorite midcap and smallcap companies that consistently grew cash from their operation between 2018 and 2022. Companies that registered relatively higher revenue growth during those period were also considered while shortlisting those stocks. Portfolio data as of January 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.
2/16
Oil India
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (between 2018 and 2022) (in CAGR): 188%
Growth of Revenue (between 2018 and 2022) (in CAGR): 29%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.54
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 11
3/16
Ajanta Pharma
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 157%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 12%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 48
4/16
Indian Energy Exchange
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 155%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 17%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 15
5/16
Affle (India)
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 103%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 90%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.13
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 27
6/16
Jindal Steel & Power
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 85%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 23%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.36
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 75
7/16
Finolex Industries
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 60%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 13%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.07
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 19
8/16
Tube Investments of India
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 50%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 25%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.26
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 55
9/16
Abbott India
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 46%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 11%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 72
10/16
Gateway Distriparks
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 42%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 16%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.31
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 26
11/16
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
MCAP type: Small-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 42%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 22%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 23
12/16
Bayer CropScience
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 40%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 19%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 24
13/16
Gujarat Gas
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 36%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 28%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.09
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 87
14/16
Gland Pharma
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 35%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 28%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): Nil
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 98
15/16
Astral
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 34%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 20%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.04
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 65
16/16
AU Small Finance Bank
MCAP type: Mid-cap
Growth of Free Cash Flow (in CAGR): 29%
Growth of Revenue (in CAGR): 35%
Debt-to-equity ratio (in times): 0.8
No. of active MF schemes that held the stock: 52