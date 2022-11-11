Here are the top Midcap and Smallcap stocks held by ESG mutual funds

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Although investing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) friendly companies is popular abroad, the Indian mutual funds industry is slowly focussing on filtering out investments that meet these standards. To be sure, ESG focused funds are still few in India. And while it gained popularity last year on account of novelty, they haven’t been able to make much of a difference so far, in terms of returns. Yet, conscientious investors and institutions that believe in investing in ‘clean’ companies are hopeful that over time, ESG funds would become more acceptable and their numbers grow. But where do ESG funds invest in the first place? There are nine mutual fund schemes predominantly investing in the ESG focused theme and held an assets under management of Rs 11,122 crore. While most of their portfolio holdings are dominated by large-cap stocks, they held notable exposure in the midcap and small-cap companies too. Here are the top mid-cap and small-cap held by the nine ESG focused funds. Data as of October 2022. Source: ACEMF.BoschNumber of ESG funds that held the stock: 4Current value: Rs 15 croreNumber of other active equity schemes held the stock: 60Sona BLW Precision ForgingsNumber of ESG funds that held the stock: 4Current value: Rs 120 croreNumber of other active equity schemes held the stock: 96ABB IndiaNumber of ESG funds that held the stock: 3Current value: Rs 160 croreNumber of other active equity schemes held the stock: 104L&T Technology ServicesNumber of ESG funds that held the stock: 3Current value: Rs 85 croreNumber of other active equity schemes held the stock: 47Schaeffler IndiaNumber of ESG funds that held the stock: 3Current value: Rs 60 croreNumber of other active equity schemes held the stock: 80Syngene InternationalNumber of ESG funds that held the stock: 3Current value: Rs 23 croreNumber of other active equity schemes held the stock: 32TVS Motor CompanyNumber of ESG funds that held the stock: 3Current value: Rs 151 croreNumber of other active equity schemes held the stock: 98V-Mart RetailNumber of ESG funds that held the stock: 3Current value: Rs 33 croreNumber of other active equity schemes held the stock: 39Abbott IndiaNumber of ESG funds that held the stock: 2Current value: Rs 27 croreNumber of other active equity schemes held the stock: 60Bata IndiaNumber of ESG funds that held the stock: 2Current value: Rs 38 croreNumber of other active equity schemes held the stock: 75Crompton Greaves Consumer ElectricalsNumber of ESG funds that held the stock: 2Current value: Rs 22 croreNumber of other active equity schemes held the stock: 123