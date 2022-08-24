Here are the small-cap stocks that the largest mutual fund houses hold

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Fund managers pick small-cap stocks which have large growth potential. Some such stocks have emerged as multi-baggers and have rewarded investors very well. As defined by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), small-cap stocks are those ranking below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. These stocks are more sensitive to market movements, and exhibit more volatility. Here are the lists of popular small-cap stocks held by top fund houses. Only actively managed equity schemes and hybrid schemes (except arbitrage funds) are considered for compilation. Portfolio data is as of July 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.Some of the schemes that allocated significantly to small-cap stocks include HDFC Small Cap (fund managers: Chirag Setalvad and Priya Ranjan), HDFC Infrastructure (Rakesh Vyas), HDFC Multi Cap (Gopal Agrawal and Priya Ranjan), HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities (Chirag Setalvad and Priya Ranjan) and HDFC Housing Opp (Rakesh Vyas and Priya Ranjan).Schemes like SBI Small Cap (R Srinivasan), SBI Infrastructure (Bhavin Vithlani), SBI Magnum Comma (Richard Dsouza), SBI Consumption Opp (Saurabh Pant) and SBI Multicap (R Srinivasan) had a significant allocation to small-cap stocks.Nippon India Small Cap (Samir Rachh and Kinjal Desai), Nippon India Multi Cap (Sailesh Raj Bhan, Ashutosh Bhargava and Kinjal Desai), Nippon India Power & Infra (Sanjay Doshi and Kinjal Desai), Nippon India Consumption (Amar Kalkundrikar) and Nippon India Focused Equity (Vinay Sharma and Prateek Poddar) were the few schemes that allocated a notable portion to small-cap stocks.ICICI Pru Smallcap (Harish Bihani), ICICI Pru Multicap (Sankaran Naren, Anand Sharma and Sharmila Dmello), ICICI Pru Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (PHD; Dharmesh Kakkad and Priyanka Khandelwal), ICICI Pru Infrastructure (Ihab Dalwai) and ICICI Pru FMCG (Priyanka Khandelwal) were some of the schemes with a significant allocation to small-cap stocks.DSP Small Cap (Vinit Sambre, Jay Kothari and Resham Jain), DSP India T.I.G.E.R (Rohit Singhania, Charanjit Singh and Jay Kothari), DSP Healthcare (Chirag Dagli, Vinit Sambre and Jay Kothari), DSP Midcap (Vinit Sambre, Jay Kothari and Resham Jain) and DSP Value (Aparna Karnik, Prateek Nigudkar and Jay Kothari) were a few schemes that had a notable allocation to small-cap stocks.Schemes like Aditya Birla SL Small Cap (Vishal Gajwani and Nitesh Jain), Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure (Nitesh Jain), Aditya Birla SL Pure Value (Milind Bafna), Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield (Dhaval Gala and Vinod Narayan Bhat), Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap (Mahesh Patil, Dhaval Shah and Harshil Suvarnkar) allocated significantly to small-cap stocks.Kotak Small Cap (Pankaj Tibrewal), Kotak Multicap (Harsha Upadhyaya, Devender Singhal and Abhishek Bisen), Kotak Infra & Eco Reform (Harish Krishnan), Kotak Emerging Equity (Pankaj Tibrewal) and Kotak Pioneer (Harish Krishnan and Arjun Khanna) were the few schemes that allocated a notable portion to small-cap stocks.Active equity schemes that allocated majorly to small-cap stocks include Axis Small Cap (Anupam Tiwari and Hitesh Das), Axis Multicap (Anupam Tiwari and Sachin Jain), Axis Value (Jinesh Gopani and Hitesh Das), Axis Flexi Cap (Shreyash Devalkar and Hitesh Das) and Axis Quant (Ashish Naik and Hitesh Das).L&T Emerging Businesses (Venugopal Manghat, Vihang Naik and Sonal Gupta), L&T Infrastructure (Venugopal Manghat and Cheenu Gupta), L&T Business Cycle (Venugopal Manghat, Cheenu Gupta and Sonal Gupta), L&T Midcap (Vihang Naik and Venugopal Manghat) and L&T India Value (Venugopal Manghat, Vihang Naik and Sonal Gupta) were the few schemes that had a notable allocation to small-cap stocks.UTI Small Cap (Ankit Agarwal and Kamal Gada), UTI Healthcare (V. Srivatsa and Kamal Gada), UTI Mid Cap (Ankit Agarwal), UTI LT Equity (Vishal Chopda) and UTI Infrastructure (Sachin Trivedi) were the few schemes that had a notable allocation to small-cap stocks.Franklin India Smaller Cos (R. Janakiraman and Sandeep Manam), Franklin Build India (Ajay Argal, Kiran Sebastian and Sandeep Manam), Templeton India Value (Anand Radhakrishnan and Rajasa Kakulavarapu), Franklin India Prima (R Janakiraman, Akhil Kalluri and Sandeep Manam) and Franklin India Equity Hybrid (Rajasa Kakulavarapu and Anand Radhakrishnan, Sachin Padwal-Desai) were the few schemes that allocated a notable portion to small-cap stocks.Mirae Asset Healthcare (Vrijesh Kasera), Mirae Asset Midcap (Ankit Jain), Mirae Asset Great Consumer (Ankit Jain and Siddhant Chhabria), Mirae Asset Tax Saver (Neelesh Surana) and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip (Neelesh Surana and Ankit Jain) are among the schemes that allocated to small-cap stocks.Tata Small Cap (Chandraprakash Padiyar and Satish Chandra Mishra), Tata India Pharma & Healthcare (Meeta Shetty), Tata Infrastructure (Abhinav Sharma), Tata India Consumer (Sonam Udasi) and Tata India Tax Savings (Tejas Gutka and Sailesh Jain) were the few schemes that allocated notably to small-cap stocks.Canara Rob Small Cap (Ajay Khandelwal and Shridatta Bhandwaldar), Canara Rob Infrastructure (Vishal Mishra and Shridatta Bhandwaldar), Canara Rob Value (Vishal Mishra and Silky Jain), Canara Rob Consumer Trends (Ennettee Fernandes and Shridatta Bhandwaldar) and Canara Rob Focused Equity (Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Amit Kadam) allocated a notable portion to small-cap stocks.The active equity schemes that allocated majorly to small-cap stocks include Quant Small Cap (Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev Sharma), Quant Value (Sandeep Tandon, Ankit Pande and Sanjeev Sharma), Quant Active (Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev Sharma), Quant Infrastructure (Ankit Pande and Vasav Sahgal) and Quant Multi Asset (Sanjeev Sharma, Ankit Pande and Vasav Sahgal).