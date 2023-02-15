Mutual funds love to add exposure to these sub-sectors lately. Do you own any?

Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 95%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 5,126 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: SBI Consumption Opp, Mirae Asset Focused, ICICI Pru Midcap, Navi Equity Hybrid Fund and UTI Small Cap Fund
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 48%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 8,278 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Edelweiss Focused Equity, PGIM India Balanced Advantage, Quant Mid Cap, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and IDFC Midcap Fund
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 40%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 9,466 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: JM Focused, Quant Mid Cap, Canara Rob Mid Cap, HSBC Flexi Cap and PGIM India Small Cap Fund
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 39%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 26,789 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Tata Quant, ITI Pharma & Healthcare, Aditya Birla SL Bal Bhavishya Yojna, WOC Mid Cap and Axis Growth Opp Fund
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 39%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 7,427 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Invesco India Infrastructure, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana, Invesco India Focused 20 Equity and HSBC ELSS Fund
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 36%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 6,826 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Nippon India Power & Infra, Sundaram Aggressive Hybrid, Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity, Edelweiss Focused Equity and IDFC Midcap Fund
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 34%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 11,000 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Sundaram Aggressive Hybrid, Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity, WOC Large Cap, Edelweiss Focused Equity and IDFC Midcap Fund
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 33%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 42,691 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics, IDFC Transportation and Logistics, ICICI Pru Focused Equity, Mirae Asset Focused and UTI Focused Equity Fund
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 32%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 13,305 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Taurus Infrastructure, Navi ELSS Tax Saver, Tata India Consumer, Canara Rob Mid Cap and IDFC Midcap Fund
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 32%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 7,861 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Tata Small Cap, Kotak Business Cycle, Quant Large & Mid Cap, WOC Mid Cap and LIC MF Tax Plan
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 31%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 63,943 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: ICICI Pru PSU Equity, SBI Banking & Financial Services, SBI PSU, Invesco India Midcap and JM Midcap Fund
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 30%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 15,886 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Tata India Tax Savings, ICICI Pru Regular Savings, Sundaram Services, Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and Taurus Infrastructure Fund
Growth of MF investment over the last four months: 30%
Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 13,047 crore.
Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Tata Dividend Yield, PGIM India Hybrid Equity, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset, Quant Quantamental and IDFC Midcap Fund