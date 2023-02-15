Mutual funds love to add exposure to these sub-sectors lately. Do you own any?

1/14

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

The year 2022 saw some sectors including Public sector enterprises, banking & financial services and auto paid off well the equity schemes while technology and pharma sectors took a toll. Changing market dynamics and volatility seen over the last few months have provided a good entry point to the active fund managers to take fresh position in some sectors. Here are the top sub-sectors wherein the active mutual fund managers either made fresh positions or increased exposure significantly in the stocks within those sectors over the last four months. Only actively managed equity schemes and hybrid schemes (except arbitrage funds) are considered for compilation. Data shown below was as of January 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.e-CommerceGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 95%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 5,126 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: SBI Consumption Opp, Mirae Asset Focused, ICICI Pru Midcap, Navi Equity Hybrid Fund and UTI Small Cap FundDiesel EnginesGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 48%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 8,278 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Edelweiss Focused Equity, PGIM India Balanced Advantage, Quant Mid Cap, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and IDFC Midcap FundForgingsGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 40%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 9,466 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: JM Focused, Quant Mid Cap, Canara Rob Mid Cap, HSBC Flexi Cap and PGIM India Small Cap FundHospital & Healthcare ServicesGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 39%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 26,789 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Tata Quant, ITI Pharma & Healthcare, Aditya Birla SL Bal Bhavishya Yojna, WOC Mid Cap and Axis Growth Opp FundDefenceGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 39%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 7,427 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Invesco India Infrastructure, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana, Invesco India Focused 20 Equity and HSBC ELSS FundDiamond & JewelleryGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 36%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 6,826 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Nippon India Power & Infra, Sundaram Aggressive Hybrid, Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity, Edelweiss Focused Equity and IDFC Midcap FundTyres & AlliedGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 34%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 11,000 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Sundaram Aggressive Hybrid, Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity, WOC Large Cap, Edelweiss Focused Equity and IDFC Midcap FundAutomobiles - Passenger CarsGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 33%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 42,691 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics, IDFC Transportation and Logistics, ICICI Pru Focused Equity, Mirae Asset Focused and UTI Focused Equity FundPlastic ProductsGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 32%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 13,305 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Taurus Infrastructure, Navi ELSS Tax Saver, Tata India Consumer, Canara Rob Mid Cap and IDFC Midcap FundAbrasivesGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 32%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 7,861 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Tata Small Cap, Kotak Business Cycle, Quant Large & Mid Cap, WOC Mid Cap and LIC MF Tax PlanPSU BanksGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 31%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 63,943 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: ICICI Pru PSU Equity, SBI Banking & Financial Services, SBI PSU, Invesco India Midcap and JM Midcap FundHotel, Resort & RestaurantsGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 30%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 15,886 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Tata India Tax Savings, ICICI Pru Regular Savings, Sundaram Services, Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and Taurus Infrastructure FundBreweries & DistilleriesGrowth of MF investment over the last four months: 30%Current market value of the MF investment: Rs 13,047 crore.Sample of schemes that newly added the stocks in the sector: Tata Dividend Yield, PGIM India Hybrid Equity, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset, Quant Quantamental and IDFC Midcap Fund