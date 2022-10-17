Bottom fishing | Penny stocks that mutual funds hold. Are they worth it?

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 4.7
Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
MF’s investment value: Rs 0.1 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2 crore
Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider
Scheme that held the stock: DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 6.5
Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
MF’s investment value: Rs 0.1 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 9 crore
Sector: Diamond & Jewellery
Scheme that held the stock: UTI ULIP
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 6.7
Number of schemes that held the stock: 4
MFs’ investment value: Rs 4.4 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 236 crore
Sector: Engineering – Construction
Scheme that held the stock: HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 7.6
Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
MF’s investment value: Rs 0.2 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 7 crore
Sector: Textile
Scheme that held the stock: UTI ULIP
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 8.7
Number of schemes that held the stock: 3
MFs’ investment value: Rs 6.5 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 27,847 crore
Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider
Schemes that held the stock: DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation, DSP Equity Savings, SBI Equity Savings Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 10.2
Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
MF’s investment value: Rs 0.5 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 63 crore
Sector: Consumer Food
Scheme that held the stock: SBI Large & Midcap Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 11.1
Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
MF’s investment value: Rs 0.2 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 6 crore
Sector: Textile
Scheme that held the stock: Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 15.2
Number of schemes that held the stock: 2
MFs’ investment value: Rs 10.4 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 278 crore
Sector: Engineering – Construction
Schemes that held the stock: HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Infrastructure Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 12.9
Number of schemes that held the stock: 5
MFs’ investment value: Rs 24.6 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 221 crore
Sector: Engineering – Construction
Schemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Balanced Advantage, Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, HDFC Hybrid Equity, HDFC Small Cap, SBI Contra Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 14.5
Number of schemes that held the stock: 3
MFs’ investment value: Rs 101.2 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,195 crore
Sector: Engineering – Construction
Schemes that held the stock: HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Flexi Cap, HDFC Infrastructure Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 14.2
Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
MF’s investment value: Rs 14.2 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 914 crore
Sector: Finance – NBFC
Scheme that held the stock: Quant Small Cap Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.0
Number of schemes that held the stock: 3
MFs’ investment value: Rs 2.6 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 40,089 crore
Sector: Bank – Private
Schemes that held the stock: JM Large Cap, SBI Multi Asset Allocation, Tata Quant Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.1
Number of schemes that held the stock: 3
MFs’ investment value: Rs 27.9 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,841 crore
Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider
Schemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, Aditya Birla SL Retirement-30, ICICI Pru Equity & Debt Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.5
Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
MFs’ investment value: Rs 6.6 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 5,593 crore
Sector: Power Generation/Distribution
Scheme that held the stock: HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund
Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.1
Number of schemes that held the stock: 2
MFs’ investment value: Rs 51.9 crore
BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,964 crore
Sector: TV Broadcasting & Software Production
Schemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap, Taurus Largecap Equity Fund