Bottom fishing | Penny stocks that mutual funds hold. Are they worth it?

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Penny stocks are those which are traded at very low prices. Though there is no standard definition in India, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has defined all shares trading below $5 as penny stocks, as per Investopedia’s report. Penny stocks mostly have low market capitalisation and are highly illiquid at the exchanges. They are mostly under-researched stocks and may not be well-known to the larger investing public. Here is the list of stocks traded below Rs 20 and are held by domestic mutual funds. Data compiled from BSEIndia.com shows that most of them have been traded in a narrow range over the last two years. Portfolio data source is ACEMF and were as of September 30, 2022City Online ServicesStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 4.7Number of schemes that held the stock: 1MF’s investment value: Rs 0.1 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2 croreSector: Telecommunication - Service ProviderScheme that held the stock: DSP Equity Opportunities FundShukra JewelleryStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 6.5Number of schemes that held the stock: 1MF’s investment value: Rs 0.1 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 9 croreSector: Diamond & JewelleryScheme that held the stock: UTI ULIPSadbhav Infrastructure ProjectStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 6.7Number of schemes that held the stock: 4MFs’ investment value: Rs 4.4 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 236 croreSector: Engineering – ConstructionScheme that held the stock: HDFC Capital Builder Value FundSRM EnergyStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 7.6Number of schemes that held the stock: 1MF’s investment value: Rs 0.2 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 7 croreSector: TextileScheme that held the stock: UTI ULIPVodafone IdeaStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 8.7Number of schemes that held the stock: 3MFs’ investment value: Rs 6.5 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 27,847 croreSector: Telecommunication - Service ProviderSchemes that held the stock: DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation, DSP Equity Savings, SBI Equity Savings FundGayatri Bio OrganicsStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 10.2Number of schemes that held the stock: 1MF’s investment value: Rs 0.5 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 63 croreSector: Consumer FoodScheme that held the stock: SBI Large & Midcap FundTine AgroStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 11.1Number of schemes that held the stock: 1MF’s investment value: Rs 0.2 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 6 croreSector: TextileScheme that held the stock: Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap FundMEP Infrastructure DevelopersStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 15.2Number of schemes that held the stock: 2MFs’ investment value: Rs 10.4 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 278 croreSector: Engineering – ConstructionSchemes that held the stock: HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Infrastructure FundSadbhav EngineeringStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 12.9Number of schemes that held the stock: 5MFs’ investment value: Rs 24.6 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 221 croreSector: Engineering – ConstructionSchemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Balanced Advantage, Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, HDFC Hybrid Equity, HDFC Small Cap, SBI Contra FundHindustan Construction CompanyStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 14.5Number of schemes that held the stock: 3MFs’ investment value: Rs 101.2 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,195 croreSector: Engineering – ConstructionSchemes that held the stock: HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Flexi Cap, HDFC Infrastructure FundPTC India Financial ServicesStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 14.2Number of schemes that held the stock: 1MF’s investment value: Rs 14.2 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 914 croreSector: Finance – NBFCScheme that held the stock: Quant Small Cap FundYES BankStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.0Number of schemes that held the stock: 3MFs’ investment value: Rs 2.6 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 40,089 croreSector: Bank – PrivateSchemes that held the stock: JM Large Cap, SBI Multi Asset Allocation, Tata Quant FundHathway Cable & DatacomStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.1Number of schemes that held the stock: 3MFs’ investment value: Rs 27.9 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,841 croreSector: Telecommunication - Service ProviderSchemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, Aditya Birla SL Retirement-30, ICICI Pru Equity & Debt FundReliance PowerStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.5Number of schemes that held the stock: 1MFs’ investment value: Rs 6.6 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 5,593 croreSector: Power Generation/DistributionScheme that held the stock: HDFC Large and Mid Cap FundDish TV IndiaStock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.1Number of schemes that held the stock: 2MFs’ investment value: Rs 51.9 croreBSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,964 croreSector: TV Broadcasting & Software ProductionSchemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap, Taurus Largecap Equity Fund