Are you a frequent traveller? Here are five best credit cards with complimentary airport lounge access in India and abroad

For frequent traveller by airways, credit cards with airport lounge access are very helpful. So, choose the one which is economical in annual fees and provides most benefits with complimentary airport lounge access
The first thing that comes to a frequent traveller's mind is having a hassle-free journey and avoiding delayed flights and long queues at the airport. Therefore, credit cards with complimentary airport lounge access are very helpful. Most credit cards in India offer complimentary access to domestic lounges but international lounge access is usually offered on premium credit cards. Paisabazaar
has identified the five best credit cards with airport lounge access in India and abroad, along with other features and benefits.
| HDFC Regalia Credit Card offers complimentary airport lounge access: 12 in India and six overseas per calendar year. It offers four reward points per Rs 150 on all retail spends, including insurance, utilities, education and rent. The annual fee is Rs 2,500 on this card. The renewal fees are waived off on spending Rs 3 lakh annually.
| SBI Card Prime offers complimentary airport lounge access: 8 in India and four overseas in a calendar year. It offers 10 reward points per Rs 100 spent on dining, groceries, departmental stores and movies. The cardholder gets complimentary Trident Privilege Membership and Club Vistara Silver membership. The annual fee is Rs 2,999 on this card. The renewal fees are waived off on spending Rs 3 lakh annually.
| ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card offers complimentary airport lounge access: 4 in India on minimum spend of Rs 5,000 and above per quarter and 2 overseas in a calendar year. It offers shopping and travel vouchers worth Rs 9,000 as welcome gift. The annual fee is Rs 3,500 on this card. The renewal fees are waived off on spending Rs 6 lakh annually.
| SBI Elite Credit Card offers six complimentary airport lounge accesses internationally and two complimentary domestic lounge accesses every quarter. It offers 5X reward points on dining, departmental stores and grocery spends and two reward points per Rs 100 on all other spends, except fuel. The cardholders get a complimentary Trident Privilege Membership. The annual fee is Rs 4,999 on this card.
| HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card offers unlimited airport lounge access in India and worldwide. The cardholders get an annual membership of Club Marriott, Forbes, Amazon Prime, Zomato Pro, Times Prime, etc. It offers five reward points for every Rs 150 spent and up to 2X reward points on weekend dining. The annual fee is Rs 10,000 on this card.
Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Once you get a credit card, it is critical that you use it smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend while travelling in India or overseas. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent per annum along with late payment fees.
Paisabazaar has shortlisted the best credit cards based on complimentary access to domestic and international lounges along with other features and benefits. All credit card information is sourced and updated as of April 6, 2022. We arranged these credit cards according to the least annual fees.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.