Aiming for multibaggers: The most popular smallcap stocks of PMS managers

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) mostly hold 15-25 stocks in their portfolio. It is a tightrope walk for managers to select stocks especially from the smallcap universe. Even a single wrong investment decision may lead to significant underperformance of the portfolio. But since PMS investors and industry do not compare performance every quarter, PMS fund managers are more inclined to pick small and mid-cap stocks as investors typically stick around for the long run. Here are the most popular small-cap stocks among the 291 PMS strategies, as per PMS Bazaar data. Portfolio data is as of October 31. Source: PMS Bazaar.VIP IndustriesNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 17A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MOAT - Special Opportunities, TATA - Emerging Opportunities, and Motilal Oswal – IOPKSBNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 15A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Green Portfolio - MNC Advantage, Anand Rathi Advisors - MNC PMS, and Phillip Capital - Signature India PortfolioJamna AutoNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 15A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Varanium - Emerging Leader Fund, Centrum PMS - Deep Value IV, and PGIM India - Phoenix PortfolioSuprajit EngineeringNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 14A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Avestha – Growth, Marcellus - Rising Giants, QRC PMS - Long Term Opportunities, and TATA - Enterprising India InvestmentMayur UniqotersNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 14A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: PGIM India - Phoenix Portfolio, Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy, and Shade - Value FundPraj IndustriesNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 13A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Avestha – Growth, Alchemy - High Growth, and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium OpportunityIntellect Design ArenaNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 13A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: InCred Capital - Multicap PMS, Narnolia - MultiCap Strategy, and Emkay Investments – GemsGreenpanel IndustriesNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 12A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: NAFA - Small Cap, Geojit - Advantage Portfolio and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium OpportunityTCI ExpressNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 12A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MOAT - Special Opportunities Fund, Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium Opportunity and Edelweiss - Focused Mid & Small CapMastekNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 12A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: SMC Global – Growth, Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy and Motilal Oswal – FMSKarur Vysya BankNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 11A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Geojit - Advantage Portfolio, NAFA - Emerging Bluechip and ICICI Prudential - Value PortfolioHealthcare Global EnterprisesNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 11A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: InCred Capital - Healthcare PMS, TATA - Emerging Opportunities and Centrum PMS – MicroCera SanitarywareNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 11A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: QRC PMS - Long Term Opportunities, Motilal Oswal – Ethical and Anand Rathi Advisors - Decennium OpportunityGreat Eastern Shipping CompanyNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 10A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: ICICI Prudential - Pipe Portfolio, QED Capital – Alphabets and Alchemy - AscentJubilant IngreviaNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 10A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Asit C Mehta - Ace Midcap, Prabhudas Lilladher - Tactical alpha and Bonanza - Value