Mukesh Ambani only Indian in top 10 Hurun Global Rich List 2023; a look at the 10 richest Indians

Rank 10 | Uday Kotak | Net worth: $14 billion | With a wealth of $14 billion, Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is the tenth richest person in India. Uday Kotak, the founder of the fourth-largest bank in India by market capitalization, is the third wealthiest banker in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

Rank 9 | Kumar Mangalam Birla and Family | Net worth: $14 billion | With a wealth of $14 billion, Kumar Mangalam Birla and family is the ninth richest person in India and the second richest cement manufacturer in the world as per the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

Rank 8 | Radhakishan Damani and Family | Net worth: $16 billion | With a wealth of $16 billion, Radhakishan Damani and family, the founder of DMart, is down 40 positions and dropped out of the Global Top 100. Damani is the eighth richest Multi-Brand Retail billionaire in the world.

Rank 7 | Dilip Shanghvi and Family | Net worth: $17 billion | With a wealth of $17 billion, Dilip Shanghvi and family of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is at the seventh rank. Dilip Shanghvi is the second richest healthcare billionaire in the world.

Rank 6 | SP Hinduja and Family | Net worth: $20 billion | SP Hinduja and family, decreased their wealth by $3 billion from last year, cumulating at $20 billion. The brothers are based between Mumbai, London and Geneva.

Rank 5 | Lakshmi N Mittal | Net worth: $20 | With a wealth of $25 billion, Lakshmi N ittal of ArcelorMittal is the fifth richest person in India and the wealthiest Indian Immigrant.

Rank 4 | Shiv Nadar and Family | Net worth: $26 billion | With a wealth of $26 billion Shiv Nadar and family of HCL Technologies is the fourth richest person in India and the third richest software and services billionaire in the world.

Rank 3 | Cyrus Poonawalla | Net worth: $27 billion | With a wealth of $27 billion, Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India is the richest healthcare billionaire in the world and the third richest person in India.

Rank 2 | Gautam Adani and Family | Net worth: $53 billion | With a net loss of $28 billion, Gautam Adani slipped to the second spot. Adani lost Rs 3 crores every week over the last year.

Rank 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Net worth: $82 billion | With a wealth of $82 billion, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries overtakes Gautam Adani to bag the richest Indian title. Ambani, who is Asia’s richest is the only Indian to enter the top 10 in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Moneycontrol News