Budget 2023 | In Pics: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu ahead of budget presentation

Ahead of tabling of the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitahraman, along with Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad, and Finance Secretary T V Somanathan, called on President Droupadi Murmu. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to the Parliament to present the Union Budget. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-year Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's incumbent government in Parliament. This is the fifth budget presentation by Sitharaman. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)The Finance Minister will table the Budget at 11 am in Lok Sabha, following which she will address the House. This year's Budget will again be presented in paperless form. Modi government presented the first paperless budget in 2021 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: AP)