Top five two-wheelers set to hit the road this month

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

When Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350, they made waves, thanks to the new and improved engine. Ever since there has always been one thing on everyone’s mind: Will RE give us a bigger Meteor? The biggest launch this month will have to be that of the Super Meteor 650. The same cruiser styling with the bigger parallel twin engine will add to the 650 twins that are already in the market. The Super Meteor has already been spotted testing several times and is all set to be unveiled on November 8, at the EICMA Show, the bike trade show in Milan. Powering the cruiser will be the 648cc parallel twin engine that produces 47 hp of maximum power and 51 Nm of peak torque. (Image source: Royal Enfield)While the Xpulse 200 was given a 4-valve iteration a while ago, Hero’s road-going version was yet to see any update. Hero is now all set to launch the Xpulse 200T updated with its new 4-valve engine. In terms of design, there will be subtle tweaks to differentiate the two bikes since, like the 200, it will be sold alongside the 2-valve variant. The power plant on the 200T is the same 199.6cc 4-valve single-cylinder that is present in the 200 4V. This produces 18.8 hp of maximum power and 17.35 Nm of peak torque. These numbers are higher than the current output, but it should make cruising a little more enjoyable. The bike rides on 17-inch alloys while suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and a monoshock at the rear. The features list may not be any different, but you do get Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation just like before. (Image source: Hero MotoCorp)Another launch from the Indian manufacturer is that of the Maestro Xoom 110 scooter. The Maestro Xoom 110 will sit at the top of Hero’s scooter range and comes equipped with a host of new features such as all-digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting. The Maestro Xoom 110, as the nomenclature suggests, will be powered by the same 110cc single-cylinder engine as in the Maestro Edge 110, with i3S for fuel savings. This powertrain produces 8 hp of maximum power and 8.75 Nm peak torque. (Representative Image: Twitter @HeroMotoCorp)Ultraviolette had first showcased the F77 back before COVID and while the wait has been long, the electric motorcycle is all set to grace our streets on November 24. The first showing was that of a prototype and the company has made a number of changes since then. This includes a complete redesign of the chassis which the company claims is lighter and provides better handling and agility. There is an updated battery pack which allows for a total range of 307 km and unlike on the prototype, the battery pack isn’t removable. We don’t have output figures just yet, but the higher energy-density battery should provide more power and torque allowing for a better road experience. (Image source: Ultraviolette)Benelli sister brand QJ Motor is all set to enter the Indian market this month with a total of four motorcycles complete with two retros and two modern bikes. The two retro bikes will be the SRC500 and SRC250. The similarities, however, end there. The SRC500 is a Benelli Imperiale 400-looking bike powered by a 480cc single-cylinder engine that produces 25.8 hp and 36 Nm. The SRC250 on the other hand sports its own design and comes with a 249cc twin-cylinder engine. Surprisingly enough, the twin is capable of only 17.7 hp of power and 26.5 Nm of torque. On the modern side of things is the SRK400. Taking on the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, the SRK400 is powered by a 400cc parallel-twin producing 41.5 hp and 37 Nm. And finally, we have the SRV300, a Harley-Davidson lookalike with a small engine. The 296cc V-twin is capable of producing 30.7 hp and 26 Nm. (Image source: QJMotor)