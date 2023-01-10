The top-six EVs to be debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo

1/7

India’s biggest automobile exhibition is back after a short hiatus and there is a lot to look forward to. Unfortunately (but not surprisingly), a number of manufacturers have chosen not to attend the expo, but the ones that are, are putting their best foot forward. The likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, and MG are all bringing something new to the expo, be it facelifts, new cars, concepts, or electric vehicles (EV). In this article, we have listed the top-six EVs sure to mark their presence at the show. Mind you, some of these may not launch this year, but they give us a good idea of what to expect from EVs in future.The Korean car manufacturer has two EVs, one of which is set to launch this year. Auto enthusiasts have been waiting for the Ioniq 5 with bated breath and for very good reason. In terms of specifications and powertrain, the Ioniq 5 is exactly like the Kia EV6 that’s already on sale in India. You'll get the larger 77.4 kWh battery pack capable of 217 hp when powering just the rear wheels, and 305 hp while in an all-wheel-drive (AWD) mode. The real talking point about the Ioniq 5, however, is the design. The EV is based on the 45 EV concept showcased at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show. It is a hatchback with styling and design cues that hark back to a time not so long ago when straight lines were in vogue. Think back to when the Maruti Suzuki 800 was popular. Headlamps and tail lamps have an 8-bit/pixelated theme and the silhouette is so old, but new. All of this finally comes down to how much it’ll cost and that’s probably the best news so far. The Ioniq 5, unlike the Kia EV6, will be assembled in India, and that means lower prices.Next in line is the Ioniq 6 sedan. This was unveiled back in June last year and if you squint, it almost looks like the Toyota Supra Paul Walker drove in the first Fast and Furious film. Now, it doesn’t have the long nose, but it does have the wide eyes (headlamps) and sloping roof. It also gets two extra doors, but that’s just getting technical. As for the specifications, it gets the same powertrain and battery setup as the Ioniq 5. Internationally, expect two battery pack options — 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh — both of which get a choice between a rear-wheel-drive and an AWD setup. Power figures are different for each option. When the smaller battery pack is mated to the RWD (rear-wheel drive) variant, you get 170 hp, and when mated to the AWD variant, you get 233 hp. On the other hand, with the larger battery pack powering the RWD motor you get 217 hp, and 305 hp when powering the AWD dual-motor setup. Prices and launch details of the EV sedan are yet to be disclosed, but for now, the Ioniq 5 is the one to look forward to.The MG4 will be the British manufacturer’s second EV in India after the ZS EV. Essentially, a hatchback, the MG 4’s dimensions almost rival that of its bigger SUV sibling. Add to this the fact that the MG4 is a born-electric vehicle, which means that when compared to the ZS EV, we should be able to expect similar cabin space. Powering the M4 internationally are two battery options, both of which propel a single rear-wheel-drive motor. The 51 kWh pack provides 170 hp of peak power and up to 350 km of total driving range, while the bigger 64 kWh packs allows for 203 hp of maximum power and about 452 km of total driving range. Currently, there is no direct competition for the MG4, at least not until the Ioniq 5 is launched. But thanks to its size, both the MG4 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will compete with bigger electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Kona EV, the BYD Atto 3, and even the MG ZS EV, at least in terms of price.The next car from the MG brand is the MG5 estate. What is basically a Carens-sized vehicle, the MG5 was facelifted recently for the international markets and is now coming to the Auto Expo. This will only be here to gauge customer reaction, but it’s worth knowing about it all the same. In terms of design, the MG5 offers added luggage space in something of an elongated hatchback silhouette. This means that it isn’t as tall as the modern SUV and is ideal for a family that likes doing road trips but does not want to sit higher than the rest of the world when travelling. In its UK specification, the MG5 comes equipped with two battery pack options, 50.3 kWh and 61.1 kWh, mated to a front-wheel-drive electric motor, allowing for a range of 320 km and 400 km, respectively. The different battery packs also give the motor two states of tune at 156 hp and 177 hp, respectively. Additionally, the MG5 also comes with the vehicle-to-load function which allows you to power other electronic devices (and even your house for a short while) using the car battery.Chinese EV-maker Build Your Dreams aka BYD recently launched the Atto 3 SUV, and is all ready to showcase their electric sedan, the Seal. In terms of design, the Seal looks closer to a sports car than an everyday sedan and this will, perhaps, be one of the selling points of the car. It gets sleek headlamps at the front paired with a set of uniquely-shaped DRLs (daylight running lights) where the fog lamp should be, and a fairly sharp design overall. The Seal also gets a number of other unique features, such as an all-glass rooftop and a rotating touchscreen, just like the Atto 3. Two battery pack options are available, a 61.4 kWh unit and an 82.5 kWh unit. According to BYD, the Seal’s larger battery has a total driving range of 700 km as per the CLTC (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle). If it is launched in India, it will be the brand’s third EV in this market. As far as rivals are concerned, the only electric sedans we currently have are the Tata Tigor EV, the BMW i4, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS, which sit at the extreme ends of the automobile price spectrum.One of the other more anticipated cars this year is the Tata Punch EV. The all-electric version of the Punch will be the first car to be based on the company’s Sigma architecture, which is a heavily modified version of the ALFA platform that the Punch is based on. Design-wise, only minor changes such as a closed-off grille, new alloys, and blue accents should be visible, while the rest of the car remains identical to the ICE variant. In terms of specifications, we can expect some of the company’s existing powertrain options to be available. Driving range is expected to be around 300-350 km, with two battery options. As far as pricing is concerned, if Tata’s strategy is anything to go by, expect a higher tag than the top-spec variant of the ICE Tata Punch.