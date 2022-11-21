McLaren finally opens first showroom in India: Here’s what you can buy now and what’s coming

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

McLaren has inaugurated its first India showroom in Mumbai, marking its official entry into the country. The company had already had a couple of launches here through Infinity Cars earlier this year. While those cars will also be on display in the showroom, we got to see what’s next for the company. McLaren will eventually bring its entire portfolio to India and is currently looking at expanding its dealership network. For the moment, however, here’s what it has on offer. (Image: Infinity Group)GT | We start with McLaren’s entry-level model, the GT. Back in June, the British company had officially entered the Indian market, appointing Infinity Cars as its dealer. Launched internationally in 2019, the GT officially filled up the Grand Touring void in the McLaren portfolio. It is still, of course, very much a supercar from the styling to the aerodynamics. The GT is powered by a 4-litre twin turbo V8 engine capable of generating 620 hp of maximum power and 630 Nm of peak torque. This allows it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and achieve top speeds of 326 km/h. What makes the McLaren GT a grand tourer are the interiors. The layout is still very similar to the 720S, but it is more comfort oriented with things such as soft-grain leather, ambient lighting and others. The price tag: Rs 3.72 crore. (Image: McLaren)720S | The 720S will be available in both forms, coupe and spider. Powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8, the 720S’s power plant produces 710 hp of maximum power and 770 Nm of peak torque. Mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the 720S is capable of achieving a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 2.9 seconds. The 720S is built around McLaren’s new carbon fibre MonoCage II, something that allows the car to achieve significantly thin A-pillars and B-pillars that are set far back. Despite all of this, the 720S still follows all of McLaren’s design rules. The 720S Spider, on the other hand, gets a retractable roof that folds into the back of the car in 11 seconds. The mechanism adds 49 kg of weight to the standard’s super light 1,283 kg dry weight. The 720S was first revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017 and is priced at Rs 4.65 crore and Rs 5.04 crore for the 720S and the 720S Spider, respectively. (Image: McLaren)765LT Spider | Revealed in 2021, McLaren claims that the 765LT Spider is the fastest convertible it has produced. The fastest label is for its speed on the road and not how fast the roof opens and closes, which is still 11 seconds, like the 720S. The 765LT is powered by the same 4-litre twin-turbo V8 as the coupe variant and even produces the same 768 hp of maximum power and 800 Nm of torque. Even its claimed sprint time remains the same, with 0-100 km/h coming up in 2.8 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 7.2 seconds. Since we have mentioned the 765LT coupe variant, one should note that it has already been sold out. Only 765 units were produced and the Spider will share the limited 765 unit production number. McLaren hasn’t mentioned any price for the car yet, but one can take a look at it in the showroom now. (Image: McLaren)Artura (Early-2023) | Finally, the Artura. At the showroom’s inauguration, McLaren only showcased the Artura, and has suggested it plans to bring it to India in early 2023. The Artura is the company’s first plug-in hybrid supercar capable of sprint times of 0-100 km/h in just three seconds and top speeds of 330 km/h. This is thanks to a new 3-litre V6 petrol engine that is mated to a 93 hp electric motor — together they churn out 680 hp of maximum power and 720 Nm of peak torque. Supplying power to the electric motor is a 7.4 kWh battery pack that is charged from 0 to 80 percent in 2.5 hours. In full electric mode, the Artura is capable of covering a range of up to 31 km at speeds of up to 130 km/h. Thanks to the plug-in architecture, the Artura also has some of the best mileage figures on a supercar — up to 17.1 km/l, according to McLaren. (Image: McLaren)