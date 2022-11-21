Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 21

The equity benchmarks ended lower for a third straight session on November 21 om mixed global cues and widespread selling. At close, the Sensex was down 518.64 points, or 0.84 percent, at 61,144.84, and the Nifty was down 147.70 points, or 0.81 percent, at 18,160.

Zomato | CMP: Rs 64.30 | The stock declined over 4 percent on November 21. The company had on November 18 told stock exchanges that co-founder Mohit Gupta had quit after four-and-a-half years of association with it. Gupta’s exit was the third high-profile departure in November from the food delivery platform after that of Rahul Ganjoo, Head of New Initiatives, and Siddharth Jhawar, Head of Intercity Legends, a unit devoted to home delivery of food in one city from any other city. Jefferies has a target of Rs 100 on Zomato. Morgan Stanley is "overweight" with a target at Rs 80. ICICI Securities rates the stock "hold" with a target price of Rs 65.

Delhivery | CMP: Rs 344 | The share ended in the red as after 18.4 million shares, around 2.5 percent equity, worth Rs 674 crore changed hands in a bunched trade, as the stock's pre-IPO lock-in period ended. The average price at which the trade was carried out was Rs 366 a share. According to reports, the stock’s pre-IPO lock-in period expired on November 21. Up to 82.42 percent of the shareholding, accounting for 598 million shares, is now free to be sold.

Ahluwalia Contracts | CMP: Rs 442.45 | The scrip added 2 percent after the firm secured an order for the construction of Lachit Moidam Memorial & Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh in Assam's Jorhat from the stat government. The project is worth around Rs 120.23 crore.

Dish TV | CMP: Rs 17.45 | The stock jumped more than 6 percent on November 21. According to reports, top investors, including one managing late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s family office, and a few large foreign funds have increased the stake in Dish TV India. The buying spree came after chairman Jawahar Goel stepped down from the board of the country’s third-largest satellite TV provider in September. Ace investor Mukul Agarwal also has a stake in the company.

UltraTech Cement | CMP: Rs 6,750 | The scrip ended in the red on November 21. Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based UltraTech Cement Limited's (UTCL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. Fitch also affirmed UTCL's $400 million 2.80% senior unsecured notes due 2031 at 'BBB-'. The notes are rated at the same level as UTCL's IDR because they represent its direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

KPI Green Energy | CMP: Rs 852 | The stock rose 4 percent after the firm received the commissioning certificate from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for a 5.40 MWdc solar power plant under captive power producer Anupam Rasayan India.

Allied Digital Services | CMP: Rs 105.90 | The share price added 3 percent after the company said it has been awarded the Smart City contract for the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) in consortium with KEC International covering the cities of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Sultanpur Lodhi. The total contract value awarded to the consortium is Rs 207.21 crore.

Easy Trip Planners | CMP: Rs 57.30 | The share surged 20 percent on November 21. The stock traded ex-dividend and ex-bonus. The board of directors has fixed November 22, 2022 as the record date to finalise eligible beneficiaries for issuing bonus shares and stock subdivision.

3i Infotech | CMP: Rs 42.40 | The scrip ended in the green on November 21. 3i Infotech announced a multi-year contract from state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). The order value is pegged at approximately Rs 51 crore including taxes over the tenure of three years.