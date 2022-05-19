In Pics: Range Rover Sport prices in India start at Rs 1.64 crore, gets an interior overhaul

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

Mere days after unveiling the Range Rover Sport for the international market, Land Rover has now listed the SUV on its India website along with the price. The third generation in the Range Rover Sport family, the new car gets a host of powertrain options, new exteriors and a completely overhauled interior with the company’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. The prices, however, are for the diesel powertrain option and the SUV itself is listed as an MY2023 model which means deliveries should begin by the end of the year. (Image: Land Rover)Starting off with design, the Range Rover Sport gets a wide stance with minimal yet sculpted exterior lines. Overall, the design is an evolution of the outgoing model. There are differences, but they are subtle. The front fascia features the sleekest headlamp units fitted to a Range Rover. The rear overhang juts out just a little more than before while the front overhang is a little shorter. The roofline slopes to the rear. If it weren’t for the rear windshield, the Sport would have an almost coupe-like appearance to it. (Image: Land Rover)Wheel sizes range from 21 to 22 inches with an optional 23 inch rim also available. At the rear, some more of that minimalist look is visible thanks to the sleek LED tail lamps. The dual shark-fin antenna too makes itself apparent from this view. Lower down on the bumper you get to see the two rectangular exhaust tips on a pretty blacked-out skid plate. According to Land Rover, the surface LED technology has been brought to a production vehicle for the first time allowing for a consistent view from any angle. Additionally, the spoiler at the top of the tail gate is the longest fitted to any Land Rover SUV. (Image: Land Rover)For the international market, the Range Rover Sport is available in a range of electrified diesel and petrol options. The most powerful engine here is a twin turbo-charged 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine that churns out 525 hp of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque. This one is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. (Image: Land Rover)The Land Rover website in India tells us that the mild-hybrid petrols should also make their way to India, but for now, we know that the D350 diesel is making its way here. This 6-cylinder turbo-charged diesel produces 350 hp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. This is then mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that delivers the power to all four wheels. There is also the P400 3-litre 6-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine that produces 400 hp of maximum power. And finally, a plug-in hybrid petrol (PHEV) that features a 3-litre 6-cylinder engine paired with a 38.2 kWh battery pack and a 105 kW motor. The total output from this powertrain comes out to around 510 hp of maximum power. According to Range Rover, this variant can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and can travel up to 112 km on pure electric power. (Image: Land Rover)The Sport also gets all-wheel steering which turns the wheel in the same direction as the front at high speeds for better stability. At lower speeds, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels allowing for better manoeuvrability and a tighter turning radius. This along with the torque vectoring by braking and electronic differential should mean better cornering abilities for the Sport. Then comes Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system for off-roading. With this the company gives the Sport adaptive off-road cruise control. (Image: Land Rover)Rory O’Murchu, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover, said “New Range Rover Sport’s advanced chassis dynamics feed into its immense capability away from the tarmac, utilising its hardware and software to full effect. It is the first vehicle to feature our new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, which has been engineered to help drivers focus on steering the vehicle by providing consistent and comfortable progress across rough terrain.” (Image: Land Rover)Over on the inside, you get to see the new Moonlight Chrome upholstery. At the heart of the cockpit-like cabin is a curved 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system complete with Alexa voice commands. Alex Heslop, Director of Electrical Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said “Our award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment is at the heart of the experience and its haptic, curved floating touchscreen provides intuitive control of the vehicle systems. To help drivers maintain their focus, embedded Amazon Alexa voice AI is on hand, so customers can keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel while doing anything from setting the navigation and placing calls to selecting media sources.” (Image: Land Rover)Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard and a Meridian sound system provides 3D surround sound thanks to speakers embedded into the headrests of the seats as well. Speaking of, the seats are wrapped in Semi-Aniline leather and front seats are electrically adjustable in 22 different ways. Heating and ventilation is provided for both the front as well as rear seats Other features include cabin lighting, adaptive cruise control, head-up display, park assist, four zone climate control, massaging front seats and panoramic sunroof. (Image: Land Rover)Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said “The exceptional New Range Rover Sport sets new standards as the ultimate sporting luxury SUV, building on seventeen years of unique customer appeal. It is the latest embodiment of our vision to create the world's most desirable modern luxury vehicles, effortlessly blending new levels of sustainability with the signature qualities that have made Range Rover Sport so popular." (Image: Land Rover)As for pricing, the Range Rover Sport starts at a price of Rs 1.64 crore. The high price tag is thanks to the fact that the Sport is brought into our market as a CBU import. Four variants of the Sport will be available starting with the Dynamic SE as the base, the HSE priced at Rs 1.71 crore, the Autobiography priced at Rs 1.81 crore and the First Edition priced at Rs 1.84 crore. (Image: Land Rover)Deliveries for the Range Rover Sport are expected to begin sometime in November, this year when it will go up against the likes of the Porsche Cayenne and the Maserati Levante, both of which has the Sport beat on the pricing front. (Image: Land Rover)