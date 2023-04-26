In Pics: From specs to launch date, here’s everything you need to know about the MG Comet

1/9

MG Motor India has finally launched its compact car, MG Comet, in India at a truly mind-blowing introductory price. With the dimensions the Comet carries, this tiny car sits in its own segment. The car is positioned below the ZS EV in MG’s electric lineup and is also their newest entry-level car in the Indian market.

Starting off with the exterior design, the Comet has a fairly boxy silhouette, especially when viewed from the side. Straight lines and sharp corners characterise the hatchback while it rides on a tiny set of 12-inch steel rims, the smallest in the market today. The windows are designed asymmetrically, with the rear passenger windows positioned in a vertical orientation.

The front of the car is what gives the Comet a futuristic look. The full-width light bar forms a sort of bump just below the windscreen. Lower down you see the illuminated MG logo, which is also the charging port. This is then flanked by the main headlamp units. The rear, too, is fairly the same except that it curves inwards rather than outwards. It has a similar full-width light bar at the rear, in red, along with the main taillamp clusters placed lower.

Additionally, MG has also made the Comet extremely customisable when it comes to the exteriors. The company is offering a number of “funky” body wraps and stickers to decorate your car as you see fit. There are a number of accessories you can add as well. In terms of pure dimensions, the Comet measures 2,974mm, 1,505mm and 1,631mm in length, width and height, respectively. This makes the Comet the smallest car to run on Indian streets today. Its wheelbase, too, measures just 2,010 mm.

Moving on to the interiors, the Comet has been designed to be fairly minimalistic. It gets a white and grey dual-tone interior scheme. Two 10.25-inch screens highlight the dashboard, one of which forms the driver’s display. The second is a touchscreen unit that forms the infotainment system. It gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC controls (surprisingly), keyless entry-and-go, three USB ports and 55 connected features through MG’s connected-car tech.

Another highlight of the tech is that there is no start-stop button for the Comet. To start the car, the brake pedal needs to be depressed twice. The steering wheel is a two-spoke unit with what looks like old, iPod-inspired audio controls. For rear passenger ingress and egress, the front passenger seat gets a one-touch tumble feature. Additionally, the rear seats can be split 50:50 and folded down entirely to make more room for luggage.

For safety, the Comet gets the usual suspects like ABS and EBD, 3-point seatbelts at both the front and rear, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Additionally, MG has performed 39 safety tests to ensure the Comet is safe for its users. These include tests such as thermal diffusion, short circuit protection, vibration tests, temperature change tests, overcharging protection, crush tests, seawater immersion and a lot more. Other safety tech includes dual front airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, a reverse parking camera and sensors.

Powering the Comet is a 17.3 kWh battery pack. This is IP67 rated for water and dust protection and gets an ARAI certified mileage of about 230 km on a single charge. Speaking of charging, the Comet, unfortunately, does not get fast-charging and is equipped with a 3.3 kW charger. This takes 7 hours to fully charge the battery. What finally drives the car, however, is a single electric motor. This is capable of producing 42 hp of maximum power and 110 Nm of peak torque.

And finally, for the price and launch details. We already told you the introductory price is mind-blowing. At Rs 7.79 lakh, this makes the MG Comet the most affordable EV in India today. And while the Comet sits in its own segment, it still goes up against the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3 priced at Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh, respectively. As for when it will be available, MG has said that bookings for the MG Comet are expected to begin from May 15, with deliveries starting soon after. However, if you wish to test drive the Comet, you can do so starting April 27.

