Here's all you need to know about i4 eDrive 40, BMW’s second EV for India

BMW recently launched its first EV for Indian markets the iX SUV and has now also launched the i4. BMW’s second electric for India is offered in only one trim and is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The company has slotted the i4 just below the iX and is essentially an electrified version of the conventional 4 Series Gran Coupe. The i4 boasts some decent features along with range figures which stand among the highest when compared to other EVs sold in the country so far. (Image: BMW)We’ll start with the powertrain this time. The car is based on the BMW’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR) similar to the iX. This means the 83.9 kWh battery pack that comes standard is mounted to the floor. This in turn powers the rear-wheel-drive electric motor that produces 340 hp of maximum power and 430 Nm of peak torque. This is for the eDrive 40 variant, however, that is available in India. BMW claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.7 seconds in this entry-level variant and an electronically limited top speed of 190 km/h. (Image: BMW)Internationally, the i4 is also available in a top-spec M50 xDrive variant. This variant employs two motors—one at each axle—that, in combination, churn out 544 hp of maximum power and 795 Nm of peak torque. As for sprint times, BMW claims the M50 xDrive can reach 100 km/h from zero in just 3.9 seconds. The top speed has been electronically limited to 225 km/h. (Image: BMW)In terms of design, the i4 is largely identical to the ICE-powered 4 Series Gran Coupe. Of course, there are EV-specific tweaks and changes to the car, most of which are fairly functional. Take, for example, the closed-off kidney grille and the 17-inch alloys. Both of these have been incorporated to improve aerodynamics on the i4. The bumpers, both at the front and the rear, have been tweaked as well with blue accents to highlight its electric nature. Headlamps remain the same quad-hexagonal daytime driving lights as the ICE as are the tail lamps. (Image: BMW)From the side, you also get to see the coupe-style roofline along with flush door handles to make the car slip through the air more efficiently. In terms of dimensions, the i4 measures 4,783 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width and 1,448 mm in height. Wheelbase measures at 2,856 mm. Because of the battery pack and the low floor, the ground clearance stands at just 125 mm. These numbers are almost identical to its ICE-powered counterpart, save for the 1,442 mm height and the 140 mm ground clearance numbers. (Image: BMW)Moving on to interiors, the i4 has largely the same cabin layout as that of the regular car. It gets the same free-standing curved dual-screen layout with the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The displays also run on BMW’s latest generation iDrive and features the company’s latest Operating System 8. Of course, a whole of connected car tech in the form of the BMW ConnectedDrive technology also comes as standard. (Image: BMW)Aside from this, the car also gets the usual features that are becoming more and more standard with each new vehicle such as wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Parking Assistant, 360-degree reverse camera and a 17-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Other features include three-zone climate control, LED ambient lighting as well as a sunroof. BMW’s connected app also allows you to use the car even if you do not have the physical key with you. The app functions as the digital key and allows you to lock and unlock the car as well as drive off with it by placing the phone in the smartphone tray. (Image: BMW)Luckily, both variants of the i4 get the same 83.9 kWh battery pack, so we don’t have to worry about range. BMW says that the eDrive 40 variant that India receives is capable of running 590 km on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle. The M50 xDrive, on the other hand, gets a WLTP-claimed range of 510km. The i4 also gets 205 kW fast charging capabilities. Using a DC fast charger, charging from 10 percent to 80 percent will take about 31 minutes according to BMW. (Image: BMW)BMW’s website also says that using a high-power charging station can allow you to gain 100 km in range in just four minutes. The car can also be charged using an 11 kW wall box charger. This does take 8.5 hours to fully charge the car and is a good option for home use. Additionally, regenerative braking is capable of charging the car at rates of up to 116 kW. (Image: BMW)Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “With the launch of the BMW i4, I am excited to introduce the first electric mid-size sedan in the country. BMW i4 effortlessly combines sheer driving pleasure with sustainability as never experienced before. Thanks to its unique combination of BMW eDrive technology, extremely slim and high-voltage lithium-ion battery, rear wheel drive and advanced suspension kinematics, the BMW i4 gets an outstanding sporty feel. It is India’s longest range electric vehicle. Absolute luxury with class-leading ambience, generous space, and rear axle air suspension ensures maximum comfort even for longer trips. Excitingly dynamic, comfortable and powerful in equal measure, the BMW i4 provides a truly electrifying experience that exceeds all expectations – every day, every trip. BMW Group today offers the most extensive and diverse portfolio of electric cars for Indian customers”. (Image: BMW)Priced at Rs 69.90 lakh, the BMW i4 is only about Rs 4 lakh more than the 3 Series M340 xDrive, the 3 Series M performance model. This is the only price comparison we can make since the 4 Series isn’t available in India yet, but the 3 Series still gets fairly similar output figures as the i4. The price makes it one of the most affordable cars in the luxury EV segment even after being brought into the Indian market via the CBU route. Customers can book the i4 on BMW’s shop site and it is available in three paint schemes Miniral White, Black Sapphire and Skyscraper Grey. The company says deliveries are set to start by the beginning of July 2022. (Image: BMW)