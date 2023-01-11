Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh

1/6

Hyundai launched Ioniq 5 EV in India on January 11 at the first day of Auto Expo 2023, in the presence of their brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. The Ioniq 5 crossover is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers.Hyundai Motor India had unveiled the electric SUV in December 2022 and the bookings began against a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's second electric vehicle after the Kona Electric.Coming to the specs, the Ioniq 5 is powered by a 72.6kWH battery pack, producing 217hp and peak torque of 350 Nm. It also get an ARAI-tested range of 631 km, making it the second-longest-range EV in the country. Using 350 kW DC charger, the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.The Ioniq 5 is certainly a well-specced car from Hyundai's production line. Its list of extensive features includes a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and tail-lamps, flush door handles and a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit along with an eight-speaker Bose surround sound system.Ioniq 5 EV comes with level 2 ADAS with 21 features, offering an intuitive sense of safety that keeps the driver and passengers always protected. These features include forward collision avoidance assist - junction turning (FCA-JT), forward collision avoidance assist - cycle (FCA-Cyl), lane keeping assist (LKA), blind-spot collision - avoidance assist (BCA), safe exit assist (SEA), lane following assist (LFA), rear cross - traffic collision - avoidance assist (RCCA), smart cruise control with stop and go, and many more.Hyundai is offering an exclusive service package to their crossover customers, which includes unlimited kilometer warranty up to three years, three year roadside assistance, eight year or 1,60,000km battery warranty and an option to extend the warranty by five years or 1,40,000km (whichever is earlier).