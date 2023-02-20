A look at the world’s first open-top electric car: The Mini Cooper SE Convertible

1/8

With the launch of the Mini Cooper SE, the BMW-owned company first set foot in the world of electric mobility. Now, the company has decided that even the top-down world of cars needs a little bit of electrification. Introducing the Mini Cooper SE Convertible. (Image: BMW Group)Diving into its design, the Convertible is essentially identical to its hard-top counterpart, save for a few differences. The roof is a folding cloth top, complete with the Union Jack design. While the headlamp and Union Jack-themed tail lamps remain the same, dark bronze surrounds have been added as a finishing element. (Image: BMW Group)The bronze detailing can also be found on the door handles, while the Mini logo is finished in black. Another design detail is the production number badge on the fenders. This is because the Convertible will be limited to only 999 units, which will also make it more exclusive. (Image: BMW Group)The cabin, too, remains identical to the Cooper SE. There are yellow accents to signify its electric persona. As standard, it gets leather upholstery and a steering wheel clad in Nappa leather. Heated seats are standard and piano black surfaces are unique to the Convertible. However, as always, Mini leaves its buyers some room for customisation to make the interiors more unique. (Image: BMW Group)A convertible rooftop eats into boot space, which is down to 160 litres from the standard 211 litres. The feature list remains the same, with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 5.5-inch MID display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a head-up display. Active cruise control with stop-and-go functionality has been added to the Convertible as standard. (Image: BMW Group)Moving on to the powertrain, the vehicle is powered by the same electric motor as the standard. This is a 32.6 kWh battery pack combined with a 184 hp electric motor. Unlike the standard, however, the Cooper SE Convertible sees a slight drop in performance. A sprint of 0-100 km/h is achieved in 8.7 seconds compared with 7.3 seconds in the standard, while the WLTP-rated range is also down to 201 km from 270 km. (Image: BMW Group)Although the Mini Cooper SE offers a starting price of Rs 52.5 lakh in India, it is unlikely that the Convertible will make its way to India. The car is currently exclusive to the European market and nothing has been said about making it available globally. The SE Convertible is slated to go on sale in April. (Image: BMW Group)Aside from the SE, the Mini does sell the Cooper 3-door and the Countryman in India priced at Rs 41.2 lakh and Rs 47.4 lakh, respectively. (Image: BMW Group)