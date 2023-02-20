In Pics: Heavy rainfall in Brazil causes flooding and landslides, killing at least 36

1/7 Heavy rains in the coastal areas in southeast Brazil have caused flooding and landslides that killed at least 36 people and dislodged hundreds of others, according to a statement from Sao Paulo state authorities on February 19. (Image: Reuters)

2/7 Rescue workers continue to look for victims, reconnect isolated communities and clear roads, some of which remain blocked, trapping an undetermined number of tourists who traveled for Brazil's Carnival celebrations. (Image: Reuters)

3/7 Weather forecasts show heavy rains will continue in Sao Paulo's coastal area, challenging civil defense and fire department rescue teams, not to mention raising the prospect of a higher death toll. (Image: Reuters)

4/7 The federal government deployed several ministries to assist victims, restore infrastructure and start reconstruction work. Sao Paulo state declared a 180-day state of calamity in six cities after what experts described as an unprecedented, extreme weather event. (Image: AP)

5/7 On February 20, Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas will meet federal officials as they coordinate and plan the response to the tragedy, the statement said. (Image: AFP)

6/7 Operations at the port of Santos, Latin America's largest, were interrupted by wind gusts exceeding 55 kpm (34 mph) and waves over one meter high on February 18, according to a local news outlet. (Image: AFP)