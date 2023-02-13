 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opinion

Will the US Fed go longer or higher? Maybe both

Bill Dudley
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

A moderate and patient approach to raising interest rates would increase the chances of a soft landing for the US economy. But the central bank might not have that luxury

US Federal Reserve. (File image)

How will the US Federal Reserve wage its battle with inflation — by keeping interest rates elevated for longer, or by taking them even higher? Investors are fixated on this question, which has vast implications for bonds, stocks and the entire economy.

Longer would be better. But if financial markets don’t cooperate, the Fed might have to go higher, too.

By tightening monetary policy, Chair Jerome Powell wants to restrain demand for labor just enough — but not too much — to bring wage growth down to the 3 percent-to-4 percent level consistent with the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target. To that end, the best approach would be to hold interest rates at a moderately restrictive setting for a significant period of time. Given that rate hikes affect the economy with long and variable lags, this reduces the risk of going too far and increases the chances of a soft landing. The Fed can take its time as long as inflation expectations remain well-anchored.

But here’s the rub: It’s hard to know what a moderately restrictive rate would be. Economists can’t even agree on the threshold — the “neutral” rate that neither stokes nor cools the economy. Before the 2008 financial crisis, they guessed that it was about 2 percent, adjusted for inflation (or about 4 percent in non-adjusted terms). Now, the median estimate among Fed policymakers is 0.5 percent (or a nominal 2.5 percent, assuming 2 percent inflation) — but there’s ample reason to think it should be higher as the government borrows more, the green-energy transition increases investment demand and retiring baby boomers save less. And with inflation exceeding the Fed’s 2 percent target, the nominal neutral rate should be higher still.