 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

What’s next for Pakistan?

Amir Jahangir
Feb 18, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST

Political masters have to go beyond juggling with the budget figures to satisfy the IMF and other international partners. They need to create jobs and earn revenues.

(Image: Reuters)

Pakistan is going through one of its toughest times in terms of fiscal and governance challenges. The country is seeking a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Although negotiations have been going on since last August, the fear of commitment and political fallout of the deal has been haunting not only current Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif’s government but also the previous government of former PM Imran Khan.

The government of Pakistan’s finance ministry is seeking $1 billion of an agreed $6 billion bailout programme. The agreement was signed in 2019 by the Khan government. An additional $500 million was added to the package after the devastating floods of 2022 in Pakistan. The recent staff-level meetings have been concluded and a positive response is expected from the IMF board next week.

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Finance, Aisha Ghous Pasha, recently announced in the Pakistani senate that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was actively engaged with the IMF regarding the agreement struck by the erstwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) regime, to convince the world that there was continuity of policy in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who had cocked a snook earlier at the IMF with statements like “I won’t take dictation (from the IMF),” and “I don’t care,” backtracked on his grandstanding and acquiesced to the IMF terms. But his delay in agreeing to the IMF’s conditions has only deepened the economic crisis.