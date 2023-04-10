 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Roubini and Acharya have got wrong about India’s industrial policy and growth of conglomerates

Siddhartha Roy
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Viral Acharya and Nouriel Roubini have called for a reduction in the concentration of economic power and a lowering of import tariffs to bring down protectionism across all sectors

For a competitive economy, there has to be an implicit linkage between tariff rates and its overall industrial policy.

Much to the chagrin of so-called experts, the Indian economy is estimated to grow at 7 percent in 2022-23 and at 6.5 percent in 2023-24. Private consumption and public investment are the two key drivers at the moment; leading indicators suggest that private investment will pick up in the near future. A sense of balance is getting restored in the industrial growth rate too. During 2020-21, COVID-affected industrial growth was negative, from a low base it grew at 10.3 percent in 2021-22 and is estimated to grow at 4.1 percent in 2022-23. Some steps have already been taken to restore Indian industrial growth to a higher trajectory. The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme is one such measure. The basic purpose is to move industrial growth into a higher plane based on domestic demand, export potential and China Plus One opportunities.

In recent months, commentaries on the Indian economy by Nouriel Roubini and Viral Acharya (Brooking Institution presentation) have captured media attention. Two major suggestions made are (i) reduction in the concentration of economic power, Acharya goes further and prescribes the dismantling of the five big conglomerates e.g., Reliance, Tata, Adani, Bharati and Birla; (ii) reduction in import tariffs and thereby bring down protectionism across all sectors.

Competition Regulating

The issue of concentration of economic power, one thought, had got a decent burial after the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Act of 1969 was replaced by the Competition Act of 2002 and its subsequent amendments. The implicit purpose of the Competition Act is to foster economic growth through better regulation. From the concentration of economic power and dominance, the focus has shifted to the abuse of dominance and how competition can get adversely affected. In the MRTP Act of 1969, an undertaking could get penalised because of market share, size, etc., (Section 2(d) of MRTP Act). This has changed, after all in a liberalised economy, economies of scale and scope are of prime importance.