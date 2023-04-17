 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Warren Buffett shows investors how to broaden their horizons

Nir Kaissar
Apr 17, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

High-quality companies can be found outside the US, and often at cheaper prices

Warren Buffett is no stranger to foreign markets, though, and investors would be wise to take note. (Source: Bloomberg)

It’s well known that investors have a home bias — they prefer investing in companies in their home country — and US investors are no exception. What is different about US investors is that their stock market is the envy of the world, so their home bias garners a lot of support.

Renowned investors like Warren Buffett and the late John Bogle have long urged US investors to keep their money at home. The US is also widely viewed as the world’s safe haven, in part because big US companies are reputed to be the most stable and highest quality. If you’re a US investor, as Buffett and Bogle have argued, why go anywhere else?

Buffett is no stranger to foreign markets, though, and investors would be wise to take note.

US companies’ reputation for quality is well deserved, and broad market indexes reinforce it. A key attribute of quality is high profitability as measured by accounting measures such as profit margin, return on equity and return on capital. Based on all three measures, the S&P 500 Index’s profitability has been higher than that of the MSCI World ex USA Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index — which together cover most of the developed and developing world outside the US — for at least the past two decades.