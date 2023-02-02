 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

The curious absence of startups in budget 2023

Ritesh Banglani
Feb 02, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

Overall, budget 2023 was mostly disappointing for startup founders, employees and investors. The few initiatives that were announced were bereft of crucial details and budget allocations

The budget is mostly disappointing for startup founders, employees and investors. The few initiatives that were announced were bereft of crucial details and budget allocations.

When it comes to startups, the Union Budget of 2023 reminds me of the famous exchange between Sherlock Holmes and Inspector Gregory.

Gregory: Is there any other point to which you wish to draw my attention? Holmes: To the curious incident of the dog in the night-time. Gregory: The dog did nothing in the night-time. Holmes: That was the curious incident.

In a budget full of many surprises, the startup world was conspicuous by its absence. In last year’s budget speech, the finance minister was ebullient about the industry – while counting the number of unicorns in India, while setting up an expert committee to promote VC and PE funds, while promoting thematic funds in new tech areas, while reducing the surcharge on LTCG tax, even while announcing the crypto tax. This year, crickets.

Whether this reflects a cooling of the global investment climate or the acknowledgement of a maturing industry that doesn’t need much government support, it is hard to say. But another year went by without any action on the industry’s key requests from the government: tax parity for private and public company investments, reduction in red tape for startups and mobilisation of domestic capital for investment into the industry.

Thin On Details