Two male private equity heads aren’t better than one woman

Lionel Laurent
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

Are two male private equity heads better than one woman? Unlikely

How do you replace one of the few top female leaders in French finance? Put two men in charge instead.

That’s not a joke. The Decaux family has wrested leadership control from Virginie Morgon at private equity firm Eurazeo SE — where she was dubbed finance’s “wonder woman” after a decade-long rise to the top job — and replaced her with a new executive board chaired by Christophe Baviere and William Kadouch-Chassaing. The pair will rotate the chairman and chief executive officer roles every year; not exactly governance best practice, even if the roles are better off separated. It’s reminiscent of the brotherly power-sharing at the billionaire family’s JC Decaux SA advertising business.

It’s a story that says a lot about the sharpness of the knives out for Morgon, but also the clumsiness of those wielding them.