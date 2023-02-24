 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkey earthquake: Better building standards would have saved lives

Gearoid Reidy
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Over a long enough timeline, devastating quakes are certain to hit major metropolitan areas. Most estimates show lifting building standards to levels that would hugely improve outcomes isn’t hugely expensive

Volunteers work on rescue operations at the site of a collapsed residential building in Hatay, Turkey. Turkey’s public finances were improving in the month before the country’s deadliest earthquakes in almost a century, giving authorities headroom to marshal fiscal measures to cope with the devastation. (Source: Bloomberg)

Earthquakes can neither be prevented nor predicted. If a Category 5 typhoon nears, evacuations are possible; there can be time to move to a safe zone before the pyroclastic flow of a volcano sweeps all in its path. But when the earth shakes, it almost never comes with a warning. Even in the most technologically prepared countries, there’s typically just seconds to alert operating rooms and halt trains before the devastation hits.

It’s safe to say that Turkey and war-torn Syria are far from the most-prepared countries. The death toll from February’s quakes is nearing 50,000, and expected to rise further with untold numbers still missing. The damage is continuing, with more deaths coming this week from powerful aftershocks collapsing buildings that survived the initial tremors. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that it was “impossible to prepare” for a disaster this big.

In terms of preventing it from occurring, that’s true. But considering the saying among seismic watchers — that earthquakes don’t kill people, buildings do — and it’s convenient at best. Damage from temblors can never be eliminated, but it can be mitigated with modern building techniques. Japan, for example, has become a pioneer of cutting-edge techniques such as seismic isolation.

With over 300,000 apartments destroyed in Turkey, fingers are already being pointed at below-par building codes and corruption in construction quality and enforcement. A 2019 “amnesty” hailed by Erdogan seems to have allowed builders to simply pay fines to get around standards. Syria, meanwhile, is in no position to enforce such rules, with a dozen years of brutality by President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime devastating the country and bringing to the economy to its knees.