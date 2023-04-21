 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Bournvita Debate: Is shooting the messenger helpful?

Arun Gupta
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

What would the company that threatened to sue an Instagram influencer have done if it was the Government that provided the information about its high sugar content to its people? It is high time central and state governments took a strong stand against junk foods that damage public health

India’s problems have arisen because of weak regulatory control over marketing. There is no clear definition of misleading marketing or of healthy or unhealthy food.

The recent controversy around a video that detailed Bournvita’s ingredients has gone viral and is in the news all over. The drink was trending on Twitter, more so after people thought that the company had gone terribly wrong in its approach to dealing with the whole issue by sending a legal notice asking the video’s creator to apologise and delete the video, which he politely did. By adding fuel to the fire, more people, including doctors and nutrition experts, are standing up in support of the creator.

Not A Standalone Episode

The underlying problem is related to what the government is doing on health claims and food labelling and this needs highlighting. This event is also an opportunity for the government to strengthen its regulatory approach by defining healthy and unhealthy foods, placing restrictions on the marketing of unhealthy products, and issuing health warnings on the unhealthy ones.

The company unnecessarily and unfairly targeted the person who made people aware of the risks and the factual nutrient and non-nutrient contents, the latter being chemicals in the form of colouring agents and emulsifiers. He did what the government ideally should have done, that is to alert people about risks to health from consuming high sugar diets.