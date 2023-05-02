 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

The bitter battle between Ashok Gehlot and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Rajasthan is going down to the wire

Rajan Mahan
May 02, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

The spectacle of a Chief Minister and Union minister baiting each other and taking their battle to investigating agencies and courts has its roots in their attempts to dominate the Marwar region from where both hail. But Shekhawat’s alleged role in the Pilot rebellion may just have been the last straw for Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (left) and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

From abuses to legal tangles, the political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is getting uglier with each passing day. The slugfest reached a tipping point after Shekhawat stated at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Chittorgarh on April 27 that “if you want to end this Raavan of politics Ashok Gehlot and establish Ram Rajya in Rajasthan, then raise your hands”.

In retaliation, a Gehlot loyalist filed a police complaint charging Shekhawat with “insulting the Chief Minister of Rajasthan”. The Police were quick to register an FIR against Shekhawat under several sections including section 500 (for defamation) and section 504 (for intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).

The Sanjeevani Scam

The “Raavan” remark is the latest salvo in a long-drawn battle. For years, Gehlot has accused Shekhawat of involvement in the Rs 900 crore Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam that eroded the earnings of thousands of people in west Rajasthan. In February, Gehlot publicly blamed Shekhawat and his family for the scam, prompting the Union Minister to complain that the CM was hurling baseless charges with the “intention of murdering me politically”.