 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

SC’s Chandigarh ruling on arbitrary changes by administrations good for urban planning

E Jayashree Kurup
Jan 13, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

In the verdict on Chandigarh’s heritage zone, the apex court has drawn attention to the lack of checks and balances in city management and shown citizens that they can fight against injustice

The SC has made a case for preserving Chandigarh's heritage value and laid the responsibility of new construction in the heritage sectors. (Image source: Mongabay)

When the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that Corbusian Chandigarh should not be apartmentalised, it was a verdict with far-reaching consequences. Firstly, there was the heritage angle. French architect Le Corbusier designed the first post-independence greenfield city and the country takes much pride in this well-planned city. Built around the principles of directional planning of individual units, mostly with concrete and exposed brickwork, with overpowering landscape planning, there is a definite form to this layout. The SC has made a case for preserving its heritage value and laid the responsibility of new construction in the heritage sectors of 1-30 squarely at the doorstep of the heritage panel.

But this verdict is also a telling comment on the SC’s sensitivity to the living environment. Even when registration of individual floors and apartments was not allowed, this fragmentation was allowed by the Chandigarh administration under the MoU, agreement or settlement among co-owners. While Rule 14 of the Chandigarh (Sale of Sites and Building) Rules,1960 Rules and Rule 16 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007 Rules did not allow it, the administration did create various means of circumventing it. Now the verdict has made it clear that three strangers cannot create any means of registering single apartments in the same dwelling unit.

The Supreme Court has called out this collusion and laid a set of checks to prevent this. The heritage panel has to be consulted, which has to consider the traffic and parking problems that come with re-densification and the Centre has to ratify it before a final decision is taken.

Clearly calling out the role of bureaucracy and administration in making decisions that impact the quality of life, without any counter-checks, the SC verdict makes a strong statement to city managers across the country, that arbitrary rules laid down to the detriment of citizens would be dealt with sternly. Chandigarh has been asked to amend the Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban) of 2017 and the City Master Plan 2031, after consulting the heritage panel.

Advantage Citizens

In the Chandigarh verdict, the apex court has also shown its tilt towards the impacted citizens, who are increasingly taking to courts to challenge arbitrary rules imposed by administrations. The Chandigarh case came to courts via a group of concerned citizens in Sector 10A. As in the Supertech case in Noida, the Supreme Court has shown that citizens, whose lives would be impacted by the change in rules by city administrations in collusion with the building industry, have a strong voice which will be heard.