Many positive lessons to learn from the Supertech tower demolition

The demolition was conducted at 2:30 pm at Noida's sector 93 A on Sunday.

Is Supertech the bad guy in the Noida twin towers demolition case? It was the most dramatic demolition urban India had seen in a long time. The only other similar demolition was of the four Maradu towers in Kochi, again ordered by the Supreme Court, as in this case.

However, there is another high profile case of violation of Coastal Zone Regulations akin to the Maradu case, but which also pointed to collusion by politicians, members of the army, and even some from the judiciary — The Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society in Colaba, Mumbai. That demolition was stayed by the apex court in 2018, and the plot reserved for Kargil War heroes, and war widows.

The Problems

It is a complex issue and has many ramifications on India’s opaque, and embattled real estate industry. They can be broadly classified into four categories:

First, the extent of bending of rules, and how increasingly developers and promoters are not being allowed to get away with it by consumers or the judiciary.

The second is that it is now the day of the consumer. Buyers in organised groups are showing that if they remain united in the fight for justice, they can bring the most powerful cliques to their knees.

The third and an important issue that still seems glossed over is the corruption in the corridors of power. Each incident provides a precedent to be quoted by successive generations of agitating buyers. After the implementation of the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA), six years ago, some norms have been established. But corruption and collusion is still an evil that needs to be rooted out of the real estate sector. Officers still get away with significant misdemeanours with just a temporary suspension or transfer, after wreaking havoc in the lives of thousands of buyers.

A fourth dimension, and relatively recent to India, is the sophistication in demolition technologies available in India today, and the significance of that in correcting past wrongs, and also to planned redevelopment possible in the future.

Supertech Managing Director RK Arora has declared a loss of Rs 500 crore, including cost of construction, and interest. The Rs 20 crore for demolition too is to be borne by the builder, on the violator-pays principle. Another Rs 2 crore is to paid to the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) for mental torture.

Breaking Nexuses

It is important to remember that these towers have building layout plans duly sanctioned by the NOIDA Authority. But as the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court called out, there was rampant collusion between Supertech and the Noida Authority, 29 of whose officers are being chargesheeted for irregularities.

This collusion was called out by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) report released in 2021 on ‘Land Acquisition and Allotment of Properties’. “Most of the allotments for Group Housing category i.e. over 98 percent in terms of area, took place during the period 2005-06 to 2010-11. Allotment made in 2009-10 itself accounted for 43 percent in this category.’

The land for the Emerald Court project was also granted a licence in 2005, for 14 Ground + nine floors. In 2006, the Floor Area Ratio was increased from 1.5 to 2 for new allottees. In December 2006, the number of floors in all towers was increased to 11 from nine, and the two 40-floor Towers 15, 16 and a shopping complex were sanctioned. The green area reserved for earlier blocks was to hold the newly-sanctioned towers.

The Supertech claim that now that this has been built, let it stand, was dismissed by both the high court and the apex court, and demolition had to take place in four months, which was extended up to end August.

The activism and knowledge about laws by the aggrieved buyers and allottees made this an important landmark in consumer battles. More importantly, the consumers knew that they had to protest the correct clauses to prove that their rights were tampered with, and that they were not consulted during the change of plans.

Demolition Tech And Rubble

A final issue is about the sophistication of construction technologies available today. In this case Edifice Engineering worked with international teams, like they did in Maradu a couple of years ago. In Maradu, another company, Vijay Steels & Explosives, demolished the remaining two towers. While Maradu had a water body as a buffer, in Noida there were residents practically in the backyard. The fact that the Noida Authority and the police announced that other than damage to the compound wall in ATS Village, there has been no other breakage, is a thumbs up to the precision with which this demolition was executed. In 2021, Utkarsh Mehta of Edifice Engineering gave an interview expressing confidence in being able to execute the implosion.

The rubble from the Maradu flats took over two months to clear. In Noida, the reprocessing of the waste will offset a small portion of the cost. The wood and plastic were retrieved before the demolition. Steel from the remains are to be sold to rolling mills in Punjab to offset some part of the cost. The 45,000 tonnes of C&D waste is the real issue. Processed well, they can produce blocks, pavers, etc. But all eyes are on Edifice and the Noida Authority to see what will happen to the malba.

Rebuilding

Rewind to 2006 when the Municipal Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Mehta, won a battle in court to raze the premium malls and retail outlets on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Lal Dora land.

A couple of bulldozers chipped away at the huge structures, and created small dents in them and left them as it was. After many years when the hullabaloo died down, they were converted into premium retail spaces again. With Maradu and Noida demolitions, it has been proven that structures, illegal or unsafe, can be imploded even in crowded spaces with minimum damage to the environment. With city-after-city publishing lists of unsafe buildings, these technologies can be used to wipe out the old, and build afresh. The only issue is who will bear the cost. Here errant departments and guilty builders were made to pay. In normal redevelopment, either the cost has to come down or the State has to bear the cost.

There are many lessons to be learnt from the Noida demolition. It becomes a precedent to handle a diverse range of issues. The important thing is for these to be recorded, and interpreted legally, bureaucratically, and scientifically.