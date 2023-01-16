 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sparks will fly in the electric-car trade war

Lionel Laurent
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

A new US law to catch up in EVs raises the stakes for a European response 

Will Ferrell’s 2021 Super Bowl ad for General Motors Co. makes bleak viewing today. The actor’s comic fury at being “out-EV’d” by Norway hit at a truth that was a point of pride for Europe: When it comes to electric-vehicle sales, the US has been a laggard, lacking the regulatory and investment push seen in China and Europe. “Don’t hate, imitate,” Volkswagen AG-owned rival Audi replied.

Imitate, the Americans have — and now it’s European Union politicians who are prone to Ferrell-style rants. The Biden administration’s tax credits of up to $7,500 on EVs assembled in North America are seen as an “aggressive” competitive threat by the EU and the likes of South Korea, as are other goodies promoting green investment in the $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act. Battery-makers like Sweden’s NorthVolt AB are pivoting to the US, with energy costs also in mind after a year that saw European natural-gas prices trade eight times higher than in the US.

This is not a textbook trade war: We’re a long way from the Trump-era threat of tariffs on European cars, and the Ukraine conflagration has pushed NATO allies closer. But we’re also a long way from a new era of multilateralism under Biden. A subsidy salvo designed to keep China in check and incentivize new factories in the US is bad for trade partners caught in the middle, even if it’s good for the climate. The protectionism tying together “Buy American” provisions with subsidies that manufacturers say equates to a cost reduction of about 30% feels like a grim new era.

“The risk for Europe is the kind of deindustrialisation we haven’t seen for years,” says Antoine Huard, co-founder of French power-plant developer Verso Energy.

So far, Europe’s response has been halting. Appealing to Biden’s good nature has procured the promise of tweaks, but not much more. Complaining to the World Trade Organization feels like a fool’s errand: Dispute-resolution mechanisms have become gummed up and undermined by the US; they weren’t exactly fleet of foot in the first place. There’s been little appetite for the threat of retaliatory tariffs, which Canada used to its advantage.