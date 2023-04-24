 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redefine microfinance intermediaries' role to survive competition from fintech

Pratim Ranjan Bose
Apr 24, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Their high-touch model may be useful in increasing the penetration of complex financial products like insurance, pension and mutual funds that apps cannot do

With the government gearing up to optimise the growth potential of the app-based economy, fintech should have a bigger play in the coming years.

Rapid progress in financial inclusion and the rise of fintech, over the last decade, have created a case for India to reimagine its microfinance sector and redefine the role of the existing intermediaries to enhance the scope of financial integration beyond loans. Controversies over fake apps and questions on the source of funds to fintech players notwithstanding, the fast growth of cheaper, personalised digital lending is a clear pointer that the high-touch, high-cost, self-help group (SHG)-based microlending has outlived its purpose.

Technology is an unstoppable force and has taken a few leaps forward than the monetary policy mandarins worldwide could imagine. This was epitomised by the rise of cryptocurrency. At the same time, Aadhaar's unique identity-enabled interoperable digital infrastructure is helping India to bridge many legacy gaps in financial inclusion, market creation and delivering public goods like COVID vaccination. It would be better to take the lesson forward to help people access a wider array of financial products at affordable rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can give it a shot in the arm by creating the right policy framework.

The Giant Leap 

Financial inclusion has been in policy conversations in India since the Independence. The extension of basic banking services and ensuring access to credit for the poor were two main pillars of this initiative. The rollout of the banking correspondent (BC) model in 2006 was a major attempt to widen the coverage. As per the latest estimates, there were more than two million BC agents in the country. However, barely 53 percent of Indians aged over 15 years had bank accounts till 2014, according to the World Bank. This had impacted the access to bank credit by the underprivileged.