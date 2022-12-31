 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Proposed Ukraine-Russia peace talks dead on arrival

Pranay Sharma
Dec 31, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

Observers say the two sides’ understanding of peace is far apart as Russia wants to maintain the status quo, while Ukraine wants to restore the pre-war status quo.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the southern city of Kherson on November 14 to celebrate its recapture from Russian forces with joyful residents and troops after months of Russian occupation. (Image: Reuters)

The possibility of holding peace talks to end the Ukraine war may have created a buzz over the past few weeks, but observers remain sceptical about the sincerity of Ukrainian and Russian leaders to end the ongoing conflict through negotiations.

They feel that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were using the peace rhetoric to regroup and continue their war effort in order to overwhelm the other militarily.

On December 26, Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to use India’s G20 presidency to implement his 10-point peace plan to end the Ukraine war.

From the early days of the war, India has been consistent in asking for a cessation of violence and return to talks to find a peaceful solution to outstanding differences between the two sides.

Modi had highlighted the great human tragedy unfolding in different parts of the world as a result of the conflict and the disruption it had caused in the supply of energy, food, and other essentials.