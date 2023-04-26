 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

PM Modi’s Kerala Visit: BJP playing ball with Christians is a win-win game

Sreejith Panickar
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

PM Modi’s visit to Kerala was a grand visual spectacle, which has set the ball rolling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Expect the BJP to go full blast in wooing the Christian community and promising development while its rivals Congress and CPI(M) will go the whole hog in highlighting the party’s Hindutva agenda

After Modi’s statement, several priests and church administrators lent open support to BJP, while some offered conditional support on their terms. (File image)

“I am confident that in the coming years, as it has happened in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Goa over time, a BJP-led government will come to power in Kerala too,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in early March, while addressing supporters at the party headquarters in New Delhi, after winning the Assembly polls in the Northeastern states.

If there’s one statement that was solely responsible for the national attention Modi’s latest Kerala visit has gained, it is this.

The mention of three states, where the most significant chunk of Christians favoured BJP alliances, revealed in no unclear terms that the party was trying to woo the Christian community in Kerala too. Traditionally, Christians in Kerala throw in their lot with the Congress or the Kerala Congress, a party of farmers.

Steady Groundswell Preceding Modi