Online gaming: New rules to promote responsible behaviour but some ambiguity remains

Rajat Prakash & Siddharth Mahajan
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

The Indian laws allow games of skill while prohibiting games of chance. However, there is no prescribed definition of either term

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules 2023 introduced in India in April by the Ministry of Information Technology (MEITY) represent a significant shift in the approach to regulating online gaming in India. The Rules aim to provide a framework for responsible and ethical gaming practices and bring some order to the usually chaotic gaming laws and regulations in India. The revenue of the Indian mobile gaming industry is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025, reflecting a growth rate of a CAGR of 28-30 percent. Furthermore, the number of gamers in India is also expected to grow to 500 million by 2025.

Online Games Defined

One of the key changes introduced by these Rules is the classification of an online game as ‘permissible online real money game’ after verification of an ‘online real money game’ (ORM game) through an online gaming self-regulatory body (SRB).

SRBs are intended to be self-regulatory bodies approved by the MEITY and have the primary role of verifying ORM games as permissible ORM games. The Rules give the MEITY power to designate as many SRBs as it may consider necessary. The SRBs can be set up as not-for-profit entities under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 with its members being representatives of the gaming industry.

The SRBs may categorise any ORM game as permissible ORM game upon an application made to it by its members and, based on its satisfaction that:


  1. a)The ORM game does not involve wagering on any outcome; and

  2. b)The online gaming intermediary and such online game are in compliance with the Rules.

Further, these Rules require online gaming intermediaries to establish grievance redressal mechanisms that allow users to report and seek redressal for violation of Rules or anything which they find objectionable or offensive.