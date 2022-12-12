 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Old Pension Scheme | Future generations will pay for today’s myopic electoral politics

Sandip Ghose
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Rather than seek more professionally value-adding opportunities that will lead to capacity building which will make India more competitive in the emerging global economic order, the Old Pension Scheme is it will keep the younger generation dependent on the ‘lifetime guarantee’ of government jobs

Pension pains are not limited to ‘sarkari karamcharis’ (government employees). It is part of the changing realities of work life that have not left even private sector workers untouched. Over time, the nature of employer-employee contracts has changed; and it is for good reasons. Not just for saving the wage bill of organisations — be it public and private. The raging debate over the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) must be seen in this contemporary context.

In the old order, salaries were low, and the lifetime remuneration was back-ended, loaded in favour of retiral benefits. This was also necessitated by the absence of a social security ecosystem such as affordable medical insurance, annuity-based savings options, affordable housing loans that enabled employees to invest in property during their working life — instead of waiting for their superannuation package such as provident fund and gratuity. Or in investment opportunities — such as stock markets and mutual funds. Also average longevity has increased. With general improvement in healthcare, many are able to pursue a second career or job post-retirement.

This author used to work for a leading consumer goods company. Employees would joke that it may not be such a lucrative place to work in but a great organisation to die for or retire from. Because although the salaries were modest, the retiral benefits were great for them and the families to live comfortably in their old age.

However, everything evolves with time.

With economic liberalisation, and entry of large global players, salaries began to balloon in the nineties. Remuneration of company directors, which were earlier capped by government regulations were lifted. The cost to the company (CTC) of senior management who used to be paid in low six-digits (in rupees) escalated almost overnight to respectable eight digits (in rupees) as per trends in the job market. Consequently, pension payouts went up astronomically — as it was based on the last drawn salary. Although highly profitable, it found accumulations in designated pension funds inadequate for hefty liabilities. This led to a massive hit to the profits and balance sheets by way of ‘unfunded retiral benefits’. The company had no option but to change the pension scheme on similar lines as affected by the government in replacing the OPS with a new scheme.

Salaries in government jobs were not static during this period, and had increased substantially in terms of basic pay-scales and dearness allowance. The accruals for superannuation went up simultaneously as a function of salaries. There was a parallel development in the financial sector.