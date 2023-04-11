Moneycontrol pro Panorama: The bigger risk investors need to watch out for   

Dear Reader,

In Monday's edition of this newsletter titled 'It's time to take stock', we wrote about how the March 2023 quarter (Q4 FY23) earnings season is about to be kicked off by India's listed software giants and the earnings outlook. Economic data for the recently concluded month and fiscal year are adding more colour to the earnings outlook.

Electricity generation growth in FY23 is the best since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in FY15. Airlines are seeing strong passenger traffic. Bank credit is rising at a healthy pace even if it has decelerated a bit in recent months.

Yet, signs of growth moderation are visible. Rail freight traffic is growing at a slower pace. Freight volumes increased by 3.5 percent in the second half of FY23, much slower than the 10.1 percent expansion in H1 FY23 as our Chart of the Day illustrates. Iron ore, coal and cement volumes are seeing growth moderation.

R. Sree Ram