IPL auction and its bewildering dynamics

Soumitra Bose
Dec 24, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

IPL 2023 mini auction took place in Kochi.

Big monies flowed in during the Indian Premier League mini auction in Kochi, on December 23. Team managements showed traditional mindsets with some of the top all-rounders in white-ball cricket cracking record deals on the basis of their recent performances. That ICC rankings and global reputation can be torn to shreds in auctions was once evident as two of the leading batsmen in the world – Joe Root and Kane Williamson – were just about accommodated at their base prices, and Ajinkya Rahane, once India’s Mr Dependable, won a consolation contract with Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL auction dynamics can be bewildering. It is difficult to gauge strategies, and in an intense and sometimes preposterous bidding momentum, teams may not get players they seek. At the end of the day, money matters in an open auction and since top players do not have the power to choose a team, they often land up with a wrong franchise. Sam Curran, who laughed all the way to bank after Punjab Kings outbid five other teams to pocket the young England all-rounder by doling out a record-breaking Rs 18.5 crore, is a classic example.

Despite being the player of the final in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia, Curran, who was also the man of the tournament, is neither among the top 20 T20 all-rounders in the world nor among the top 20 batsmen. According to the latest ICC rankings, the 24-year-old England player, is No. 5 in the T20 bowling list that is led by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, a Gujarat Titan.

Balance of teams is a much-talked about subject in the shortest format of the game. Franchises dole out record sums to ensure they have the right players at the right positions. While coaches keep playing around with their line-ups during crunch situations, in a game with very little margin for error, teams look for consistency, and contribution from each member of the team. Effectively, a team with 11 impacts players, runs the distance. Curran surely adds muscle to Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings, but whether he can alone make a difference remains to be seen.

Form is temporary in T20 cricket. It can be misleading as well. The history of IPL is replete with cases of the franchises not getting full return of investment. It can be bad spending, too. This long list features such superstars such as Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Glenn Maxwell, and even David Warner. If the last IPL is any yardstick, Chris Morris, bought by Rajasthan Royals at a record-breaking price of Rs 16 crore, was a big disappointment. The Royals broke their bank to buy the South African all-rounder, but Morris did precious little for Sanju Samson’s team.