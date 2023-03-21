 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International arms transfers: What the SIPRI factsheet doesn’t tell us?

Bhartendu Kumar Singh
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Neither the SIPRI factsheet nor any other supplements published by other think tanks or universities help us understand the noticeable paradox in international arms transfers – defence expenditure trends are on the rise but international arms transfers have recorded a decline in all continents except Europe

Over the years, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) annual factsheets that get global audience and readership, have metamorphosed into predictable and boring documents since they ‘increase a percent here and decrease a percent there’. The statistical presentations get repeated year after year without much verification of changing ground-level realities. Most importantly, they fail to capture the changing narratives in their respective field reports. The recent SIPRI factsheet on ‘trends in international arms transfers (2022)’ is no different from its previous editions and is, at best, ‘old wine in new bottle’.

International arms transfers have gained momentum within Europe in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war since the latter has been pitching for weapons transfers either on credit or on a grant basis all over the continent. To that extent, SIPRI has done a good job by highlighting a 47 percent increase in European arms transfers. However, the SIPRI factsheet does not come out with any substantial analysis of the five percent decrease in arms transfers at the global level from 2013-17 to 2018-22. At best, it comes out with continental and sub-continental variations, either in terms of increases or decreases. That is not sufficient enough to understand the changing dynamics of international arms transfers.

Unexplained Paradox

In fact, neither the SIPRI factsheet nor any other supplements published by other think tanks or universities help us understand the noticeable paradox in international arms transfers. On the one hand, defence expenditure trends are on the rise in many parts of the world.  Justification in terms of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war may not be sufficient since it is localised to Eurasia with marginal impact in other parts of the world. On the other hand, there is a recorded decline in international arms transfers in all continents except Europe. This paradox is perhaps due to the rise of nationalism in defence production in many countries, best evident in the consolidation and expansion of domestic military industrial complexes (MICs) and public policy pledges to reduce weapons dependence. India is an example. Even though the country remains the lead importer, its weapons imports have come down by a whopping 11 per cent from 2013-17 to 2018-22 as per SIPRI’s own estimations.