Insurance is not an investment; do not combine the two

K Shankar
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

An insurance-cum-investment product does not provide meaningful returns nor does it provide adequate coverage. Since there is a cost to the attached insurance, the return is lower. Since it is a money-back policy, the sum assured is lower. In other words, it is the worst of both worlds

Insurance and investment should never be combined. Individuals often tend to view an insurance policy as an investment vehicle. (Representative image)

Insurance plays an important role in the overall wellbeing of individuals, by mitigating risk. Apart from providing monetary compensation in the case of unforeseen events, it plays a significant role in ensuring emotional health as well.

We promptly take vehicle insurance despite its value eroding within five years. However, many of us do not put equal effort into insuring our lives, which is far more precious. Research highlights that less than three per cent of individuals have taken term insurance.

So, it is evident that we Indians are underinsured when it comes to Life Insurance.

Why Choose Term Insurance?