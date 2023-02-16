 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFSCA has its work cut out. Will it be an effective regulator?

Amol Agrawal
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

The task of the International Financial Services Centre Authority is tougher, as it is a unified authority which is supposed to look at all markets whereas the other regulators were established to govern a specific segment of India’s financial markets 

The significance of the IFSCA cannot be lost on analysts of India’s financial markets. This in a way is similar to the establishment of several financial regulators in India: the RBI, the SEBI, the IRDAI.

The Union Budget made an array of announcements for developing the Gujarat International Fin-Tec City (GIFT City) as an international financial services centre. In an earlier article, I documented how finance ministers have made multiple announcements in their Budget speeches since 2018.

Of all the announcements, the one made by former finance minister Arun Jaitley in the Budget speech of 2018-19 was the most significant. He proposed establishing a unified authority for regulating all financial services in the International Financial Services Centres in India:

“International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, which has become operational, needs a coherent and integrated regulatory framework to fully develop and to compete with other offshore financial centres. The government will establish a unified authority for regulating all financial services in IFSCs in India.”

The government followed up the announcement by establishing the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) at Gandhinagar in 2020. The significance of the IFSCA cannot be lost on analysts of India’s financial markets. This in a way is similar to the establishment of several financial regulators in India: the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 1935, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 1992, the Insurance Regulation and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in 1999 and so on. As we cannot really rewind time to study how these regulatory bodies unfold, it is interesting to watch how the IFSCA is doing its business of regulating IFSCs in India.