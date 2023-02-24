 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hedge funds are having a hard time running this business

Anjani Trivedi
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

Toshiba has proved difficult to govern, but even so, foreign investors have failed to do much for its operations

This month, Toshiba posted dismal earnings: Operating income fell 87.5% for the quarter ended December, as every segment — from energy systems to printing and infrastructure — struggled. (Source: Bloomberg)

When activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp’s significant stake in Toshiba Corp. became public in 2021, the company was in the middle of a strategic review. Over 18 months later, the storied Japanese conglomerate’s earnings have turned to losses, private-equity firms are bidding for it at a discount and a top executive has resigned on expense-related misdeeds.

For all the hedge fund-talk of “underlying value” and the need for change, it’s hard to see what gains have been made so far.

This month, Toshiba posted dismal earnings: Operating income fell 87.5 percent for the quarter ended December, as every segment — from energy systems to printing and infrastructure — struggled. The situation is bad by almost any standard, but the company pointed to one-off factors for the drop. Those included product warranty issues, goodwill impairment charges and a “drastic change” in the hard-drive market.

Supply-chain problems including costs of raw materials and logistics hit hard, too, but much later than most other industrial companies had felt the brunt of the snarls. Toshiba cut its full-year profit forecast. To add to the ongoing turmoil, its chief operating officer resigned over inappropriate entertainment expense claims while he was manager at Toshiba Energy Systems in 2019. That doesn’t say much about its internal controls.