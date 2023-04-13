 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Has the government shelved reforms in gas pricing?

Uttam Gupta
Apr 13, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

The revision of the gas pricing formula is in line with the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee but the government is silent on deregulating prices from 2027

The shift to link the price of natural gas with the crude oil price is unwarranted as natural gas is not a replacement for crude oil.

The government made two significant changes in the revised pricing policy for domestic natural gas produced from legacy fields. One, it linked the price of natural gas to the basket of Indian crude oil instead gas prices at global hubs. Two, it introduced the concept of a price band. Legacy fields are nomination fields, blocks given under New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) and pre-NELP blocks. It was also decided that the price of gas, to be notified every month, will be 10 percent of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket in the preceding month and notified every month.

The shift to link the price of natural gas with the crude oil price is unwarranted as natural gas is not a replacement for crude oil. The pricing of natural gas has to be on its own, especially when 30 percent is used for urea production and 15 percent for power generation. Moreover, given the volatility in crude prices, monthly revisions in gas prices can create uncertainties for the fertiliser industry and power plants, as they cannot easily pass on the higher costs to farmers and poor households.

Relief For Consumers

This brings us to the second change – the imposition of a price band of $4-6.50 per mBtu. This was done to insulate consumers from a sharp rise in the price of gas when crude prices stay elevated. Considering the Indian basket of crude at $78.54 per barrel (the average for March 2023), 10 percent of this yields $7.85 per mBtu. Since this is higher than the cap, the price will be set at the outer bound of the band, that is, at $6.50 per mBtu.